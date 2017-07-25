5 players you forgot were still in the Premier League

Here are five players you would have never known are still at Premier League clubs

Some players, with long spells on the sidelines, are easily forgotten. Players who were once considered an important part of the team can easily be brushed aside by a new manager and forgotten by fans.

All the players on this list are examples of that as they have either been frozen out by their respective bosses and given little game time, which could be due to attitude or fitness problems, or have been injured for a very long time.

Here we look at five players you would have forgotten still play for a Premier League team:

#5 Samir Nasri

With him having spent the last season on loan at Sevilla, everyone had accepted that Samir Nasri would never play in the Premier League again for Manchester City.

However, Nasri has now featured for City on their pre-season tour, to the anger of the other players who have labelled him as ‘arrogant’, the Telegraph reported. To the surprise of Manchester City and Premier League fans, it seems like the Frenchman could again play in the Premier League.

Roma are rumoured to be interested in the player after a deal for Riyad Mahrez fell through, but it is unknown whether City and Guardiola would like to keep the Frenchman or not.

Nasri has been at the club for six years now since moving from Arsenal, and is now 30 years old.

After a very successful three seasons at Arsenal, the Frenchman was expected to light the Premier League up in Manchester. Despite some strong patches of form, he could never string together much consistency in 124 league appearances for City.