5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten

Ed Jones FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 25 Sep 2018, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FA Youth Cup Final 1st Leg: Liverpool v Manchester United

Man United have owned some of the best players in the World. From the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to Ryan Giggs, they have had them all. The list of players is endless.

However despite Manchester United having a huge number of great players they have also had players who did so badly you can't even remember them.

Many of these players the fans have simply forgotten about.

Let's take a look at some of the players you may not know used to play for Man United.

#5 Ryan Shawcross (2006-2008)

Ryan Shawcross

Ryan Shawcross currently plies his trade for Championship side Stoke City. Shawcross in fact played for Man United from 2006-2008.

He was a regular in the reserves but he struggled to find game time in the first team. Shawcross only played twice for Man United and both of those appearances came from the bench. He then went on to join Stoke City on loan in 2007 with the club opting to buy him for £2 million in 2008.

1 / 5 NEXT