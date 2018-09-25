Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten

Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    25 Sep 2018, 17:16 IST

FA Youth Cup Final 1st Leg: Liverpool v Manchester United
FA Youth Cup Final 1st Leg: Liverpool v Manchester United


Man United have owned some of the best players in the World. From the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to Ryan Giggs, they have had them all. The list of players is endless.

However despite Manchester United having a huge number of great players they have also had players who did so badly you can't even remember them.

Many of these players the fans have simply forgotten about.

Let's take a look at some of the players you may not know used to play for Man United.


#5 Ryan Shawcross (2006-2008)

Enter captio
Ryan Shawcross

Ryan Shawcross currently plies his trade for Championship side Stoke City. Shawcross in fact played for Man United from 2006-2008.

He was a regular in the reserves but he struggled to find game time in the first team. Shawcross only played twice for Man United and both of those appearances came from the bench. He then went on to join Stoke City on loan in 2007 with the club opting to buy him for £2 million in 2008.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Danny Welbeck Cristiano Ronaldo
Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Arsenal fanatic Follow me on Twitter @edahjones
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham to battle over Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 amazing facts you probably wouldn't know about...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham in battle for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Strikers who have failed to meet the expectations at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star 'ready to quit' as...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
RELATED STORY
All-time XI of the Best Overseas Players in Premier...
RELATED STORY
8 Forgotten Men who need a Move this Summer
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United defender ready to quit amid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us