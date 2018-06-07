Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 players you won't believe won the World Cup in 2014

These players did not catch the eye in Brazil.

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 02:15 IST
984

Hamburger SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga
Ginter is in the German squad for this year's World Cup as well

It is a flat circular metallic piece, golden in colour, having a trophy engraved upon it. Arguably every football player in the world craves to be adorned by it. But only a select few are honoured with a FIFA World Cup winners medal.

Each triumphant country has a contingent of 23 players, all of whom receive a medal. However, numerous players don't actually contribute that much on the field as compared to the star players in the squad. In fact, most of the times a couple of players don't even feature in the teamsheet even once.

Germany were crowned as champions in 2014 in Brazil and that squad as well had some individuals who are - no disrespect to them - easy to forget. On that note here are 5 forgotten World Cup winners in 2014.

#5 Erik Durm

SL Benfica v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Durm has dropped out of the German squad this time

Back in 2014, Erik Durm played for Borussia Dortmund and was a promising young player. Going into the World Cup, the left-back was 22 years of age and had just one cap to his name.

Naturally, no one expected Durm to play a starring role and the tournament was going be to a learning experience for him. In the end, he did not play even for a minute as coach Joachim Low preferred a host of experienced defenders who were at his disposal. Centre-back Benedikt Howedes was preferred to Durm in the left-back spot.

Durm is still a Dortmund player, but he has not been able to cement a starting role. His influence has decreased due to the arrival of Raphael Guerreiro in 2016. His has not able to build on his potential, making just 14 appearances last season.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Borussia Dortmund Football Germany Football Matthias Ginter Christoph Kramer
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Marco Reus: It's time to shine
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fifa World Cup 2018: 4 players who are crucial to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Germany in Russia
RELATED STORY
Top 5 favourites to win the World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Players To Watch This 2018 World Cup : Goalkeepers
RELATED STORY
10 of the most talked about matches in the last ten FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018