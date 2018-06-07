5 players you won't believe won the World Cup in 2014

These players did not catch the eye in Brazil.

Ginter is in the German squad for this year's World Cup as well

It is a flat circular metallic piece, golden in colour, having a trophy engraved upon it. Arguably every football player in the world craves to be adorned by it. But only a select few are honoured with a FIFA World Cup winners medal.

Each triumphant country has a contingent of 23 players, all of whom receive a medal. However, numerous players don't actually contribute that much on the field as compared to the star players in the squad. In fact, most of the times a couple of players don't even feature in the teamsheet even once.

Germany were crowned as champions in 2014 in Brazil and that squad as well had some individuals who are - no disrespect to them - easy to forget. On that note here are 5 forgotten World Cup winners in 2014.

#5 Erik Durm

Durm has dropped out of the German squad this time

Back in 2014, Erik Durm played for Borussia Dortmund and was a promising young player. Going into the World Cup, the left-back was 22 years of age and had just one cap to his name.

Naturally, no one expected Durm to play a starring role and the tournament was going be to a learning experience for him. In the end, he did not play even for a minute as coach Joachim Low preferred a host of experienced defenders who were at his disposal. Centre-back Benedikt Howedes was preferred to Durm in the left-back spot.

Durm is still a Dortmund player, but he has not been able to cement a starting role. His influence has decreased due to the arrival of Raphael Guerreiro in 2016. His has not able to build on his potential, making just 14 appearances last season.