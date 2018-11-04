5 points for Arsenal to note from the 1-1 draw vs. Liverpool

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Paul Merson, an Arsenal legend, without doubt, has to eat some of his prior words here.

He said that Arsenal would get found out badly vs. Liverpool, due to the club's poor defence, but this didn't' materialise. If anything, the opposite occurred, and Arsenal's defence held up well.

Fair play to @Arsenal, I got that wrong yesterday and I’m sooo glad they made me eat my words. Clear they are improving every week #holdmyhandsup I never want Arsenal to do badly! I just give my honest opinion about everyone at the time I’m asked — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) November 4, 2018

Salah, Firmino, and Mane must stand as arguably the best-attacking line in England. And certainly one of the best on Earth at any club. But Arsenal's defence held firm against them and was a vital component in gaining a credible and warranted draw.

I personally believe that Arsenal's forward line, man for man, is as good as Liverpool's. Who can knock Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Ozil? But they had arguably a more influential point here, and Salah, Firmino and Mane were quiet.

Both halves were relatively even in terms of chances, but Arsenal arguably had the more attacking impetus and was able to create more in their final third.

Moreover, the midfield battle was strong, and both teams pressed. Did Arsenal press better Maybe, however, Torreira was strong and has been the midfield player that Arsenal has missed for some time.

Mustafi had been much maligned lately, but his performance in this game was strong. He was a prime factor in keeping Liverpool's prime forward line quiet.

Liverpool did in fairness have a legitimate goal ruled offside, but Mane didn't threaten heavily bar this, and overall a draw was fair.

So what does this mean for Arsenal going forward? Despite fears of a hiding, which evidently didn't materialise, how can the club progress with this strong draw? Liverpool is a prime contender for the league this season, and they too would be happy with the draw, however, is the Emery revolution progressing? Which players, and which tactics can develop from here?

Arsenal has more tough games upcoming, with their "good friends" Tottenham in both the league and the League Cup, and Manchester United in the league, to play in the coming month. However, this draw proved many wrongs and showed Arsenal can handle it for now amongst the big boys.

Top four can be regained on this showing.

#5 Rob Holding

Holding was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2016, and whilst unknown as a young man from Bolton Wanderers, he impressed immensely in a game vs. Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The club was the reigning champions, and he managed to keep Vardy et al very quiet.

In this game, he kept Salah, Firmino, and Mane, quiet and since his introduction, this season has been very capable. His height, reading of the game, heading, and positional awareness, are all strong, and he, Sokratis, and Mustafi, have made a very strong defensive triad when called upon.

On this form, he can readily gain a spot in the England squads for the UEFA Nations League and the coming Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, Wenger was much maligned in his later tenure, and rightly so in some measure. Signing Holding though, along with the FA Cup wins, was a major saving grace, and Arsenal should be grateful to Wenger for this.

