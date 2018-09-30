5 points to note from Arsenal 2-0 win over Watford

Ozil scored the winner

Arsenal and Watford played an intriguing game, which Arsenal triumphed in ultimately. However, both sides will have different perspectives on this. For Arsenal, it was a matter of winning ugly. For Watford, it was a case of points dropped, when maybe a draw could have been a fairer result.

In the end, Arsenal’s better-attacking qualities secured the win.

The introduction of Alex Iwobi was also a key factor and provided the width and directness lacking the first half.

Watford were in the top four before the game started, and it was pretty telling they warranted their place there. They were sharp at the beginning and had some good opportunities in both halves. Arsenal merely had better players, and this told. Overall, it could be said Arsenal were fortunate to win, and this mirrored the Everton game to a large extent. Ozil's finish for the second was well-done, and Lacazette did well to force the Watford defender to make an error for the own goal.

Isaac Success missed a very good opportunity in the first half. Whilst Deeney brought a great save from Bernd Leno. Leno himself replaced Petr Cech, who whilst playing well suffered an injury to his leg and had to come off.

So despite the win, there are some specific talking points here:

Can Arsenal cease the forty-five-minute football evident? The contrasts between the first and second halves were stark.

Is Alex Iwobi improving and enhancing this season?

Is Emery's more direct style bringing results?

The win against Watford was hard work, but Arsenal now stands 5th, and only behind their good "friends" Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. The defeats to City and Chelsea were mitigated by their overall quality, but then things since then have steadily improved. Yes, defensive errors remain, but the recent points haul has been pretty impressive.

It's not perfect though, but the recent win highlighted some telling points for gaming games and weeks.

#1 45-minute football

Isaac Success'sfirst half chance was a near miss.

Arsenal were again poor in the first half, and it was a mixture of Watford’s game plan, and Arsenal lacking fluency.

Ozil wasn’t on it, whilst Aubameyang was playing wide and not affecting the game in central attacking areas.

Lacazette missed a good chance, but the defence held well, despite Watford physicality and high pressing.

It was an ugly game without much stellar football, but in a way, it did show Emery had the capacity to change things when required.

I do feel the ultimate credit must be given to Watford and the manner in which they frustrated Arsenal. Though for whatever reason, there was a distinct lack of fluency. Moreover, Arsenal's midfield was not up to it, and often left empty spaces for Watford to exploit.

