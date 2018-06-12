Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 infamous handball incidents by top players

These players defied the rule book!

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 16:39 IST
275

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Cristiano Ronaldo

By definition, football is a sport that is primarily played using the feet. In the course of history, players have found innovative ways to play the sport especially when it comes to scoring goals.

The game has evolved greatly with some players making a name for themselves for their creativity. For instance, Olivier Giroud made headlines in 2017 for scoring a 'scorpion kick' goal. Peter Crouch, on the other hand, is 6 ft 7 in tall and is popular for using his towering height to score headed goals.

Crouch has proven over the years to be a defender's nightmare when inside the penalty area to score a record 52 headed goals. Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini is known to be the best at bringing down the ball on his chest. These are examples of players who have used body parts other than the feet when on the field of play. In football, outfield players are forbidden to use their hands.

A penalty for the handling the ball varies from one situation to the other. We have seen players given a light warning by referees while others sent off for handling the ball. However, there are also moments when none of the match officials spotted handball situations. These five top-flight players have been guilty of handling the ball with some paying the ultimate price.

#5 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

The Liverpool midfielder made a spectacular handball save that would have easily passed as a solid piece of goalkeeping during Arsenal's 6-0 loss to Chelsea in 2014. This one-sided Premier League match had all the elements of a proper London derby. There was a penalty given, red card involved and some goals.

Chamberlain deliberately dived to tip Eden Hazard's shot wide off the left post. Although the ball was not going on target, referee Andre Marriner felt like Chamberlain illegally prevented a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Bizarrely, Marriner sent off Kieran Gibbs instead of Chamberlain for the incident. Indeed the two Arsenal players shared the same complexion but the two other officials surely could've helped Marriner in this decision?

Page 1 of 3 Next
Manchester United France Football Luis Suarez Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10
#NoMatterWhat: 5 not-so-famous footballers remembered for...
RELATED STORY
6 most infamous sex scandals in football
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
10 unforgettable penalty misses by legendary players that...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful debuts by great players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group C
RELATED STORY
5 football stars who could have represented 3 countries...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Paul Pogba can still win Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
7 best number 7's in football history
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL COS
4 - 1
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us