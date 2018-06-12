5 infamous handball incidents by top players

These players defied the rule book!

Cristiano Ronaldo

By definition, football is a sport that is primarily played using the feet. In the course of history, players have found innovative ways to play the sport especially when it comes to scoring goals.

The game has evolved greatly with some players making a name for themselves for their creativity. For instance, Olivier Giroud made headlines in 2017 for scoring a 'scorpion kick' goal. Peter Crouch, on the other hand, is 6 ft 7 in tall and is popular for using his towering height to score headed goals.

Crouch has proven over the years to be a defender's nightmare when inside the penalty area to score a record 52 headed goals. Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini is known to be the best at bringing down the ball on his chest. These are examples of players who have used body parts other than the feet when on the field of play. In football, outfield players are forbidden to use their hands.

A penalty for the handling the ball varies from one situation to the other. We have seen players given a light warning by referees while others sent off for handling the ball. However, there are also moments when none of the match officials spotted handball situations. These five top-flight players have been guilty of handling the ball with some paying the ultimate price.

#5 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

The Liverpool midfielder made a spectacular handball save that would have easily passed as a solid piece of goalkeeping during Arsenal's 6-0 loss to Chelsea in 2014. This one-sided Premier League match had all the elements of a proper London derby. There was a penalty given, red card involved and some goals.

Chamberlain deliberately dived to tip Eden Hazard's shot wide off the left post. Although the ball was not going on target, referee Andre Marriner felt like Chamberlain illegally prevented a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Bizarrely, Marriner sent off Kieran Gibbs instead of Chamberlain for the incident. Indeed the two Arsenal players shared the same complexion but the two other officials surely could've helped Marriner in this decision?