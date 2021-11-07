5 Portugal attackers who suffered due to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines last month because the star picked up his 58th career hat-trick against Luxemborg, whom Portugal crushed with five goals during World Cup qualifiers. It was also his tenth international hat-trick, making the maestro the first player to score 10 hatricks for his country.

PurelyFootball®️ @PurelyFootball Cristiano Ronaldo scores goal number 1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ for Portugal!🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo scores goal number 1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ for Portugal!🇵🇹 https://t.co/moECiA6gcF

Back in 2016, Ronaldo guided Portugal to his first ever international trophy during the EUROs, and he won another during the inaugural UEFA Nations League. Prior to 2016, the star had a trophy drought with Portugal that lasted since 2004 when he was first called up to the squad.

The 36-year-old Seleccao star is currently a veteran for club and country. While his trophy cabinet has been filled with numerous honors and trophies from from his era with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, only two trophies have come through Portugal.

Portugal @selecaoportugal

Hold my ̷b̷e̷e̷r̷ water bottle 😏🚰



@Cristiano Need a winning goal in the last minutes?Hold my ̷b̷e̷e̷r̷ water bottle 😏🚰 Need a winning goal in the last minutes?Hold my ̷b̷e̷e̷r̷ water bottle 😏🚰@Cristiano https://t.co/Wa0xAYKj8t

The European giants have been blessed with a strong attack, but Ronaldo's presence has notably overshadowed other attackers in the squad, most of whom have been unable to replicate their club success on the international stage.

With Ronaldo's superstar persona enveloping the squad, they've had to struggle on the sidelines of glory while playing the game around the former Los Blancos star.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five such players who have suffered from Ronaldo's presence in the international squad:

#5 Simao | former Benfica star

Czech Republic v Portugal - Group A Euro 2008

The star enjoyed a brilliant football career, winning the Primera Liga with Benfica, as well as two continental trophies with Atletico Madrid. Although Simao provided fans with scintillating performances, especially during his 7-year stint at Benfica, his performances for the Portugal national team were not as prominent.

Simao notably enjoyed a good number of appearances for Portugal, scoring 22 goals in 85 games, but by the time he started to enter his prime, the Seleccao were already using Ronaldo as the star player. He eventually partook in just two World Cups for Portugal, retiring from international duty at 31.

#4 Quaresma | former Portugal legend

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Popular for his brilliant displays of skill and talent down either flank, the journeyman winger has notably played in Portugal, Italy, England and currently Turkey.

While he progressed through top European clubs and enjoyed stints with Sporting, Inter and Besiktas, the star struggled to achieve similar experiences with the Portugal national team.

Often chosen in provisional squads for World Cup qualifying campaigns, Ricardo Quaresma found it difficult to get into the main World Cup squad. He finally ended his fifteen-year career with just one World Cup selection.

Although he was in his latter years, the star helped Portugal progress into the last 16 during the 2018 World Cup. He never really got going with his national side through most of his career, and things might have been better for the former Besiktas man if Ronaldo wasn't in the squad.

