5 Portugal players who flopped at Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal crashed out of Euro 2020 after a narrow defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16. Thorgan Hazard’s wonder strike just before half-time was enough for the Red Devils to progress to the quarter-finals, where they will play Italy.

Touted as one of the tournament favourites, Portugal, with their star-studded line-up, largely struggled to get going at Euro 2020. Their only win in four games in the tournament came against Hungary.

Just like in 2016, Portugal scraped through to the knockout rounds as one of the four best third-placed teams at Euro 2020. But this time, their campaign was cut short by an excellent Belgium team who kept the reigning champions at bay.

Apart from a few players, most of Portugal's big-name stars performed way below their expected levels. On that note, let's have a look at five Portugal players who disappointed the most at Euro 2020.

#5 Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira might not be the biggest name in the game, but he was a vital cog in Portugal’s midfield leading up to the Euros. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder, who plies his trade at Paris Saint-Germain, was expected to be a solid figure in midfield, breaking up opposition attacks and protecting the backline.

However, Pereira largely underwhelmed in the tournament, with his worst performance coming against Germany. Die Mannschaft's midfield completely outclassed their Portuguese counterparts, with Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller afforded time and space to initiate attacks.

Due to his unsatisfactory performances, Pereira was dropped from Portugal's starting line-up in the subsequent games, with Fernando Santos preferring Joao Paulinha instead.

#4 Ruben Dias

The Premier League Player of the Year has had a shocker of a campaign at Euro 2020. Rock-solid all season for Manchester City, Dias was expected to flourish for Portugal in the company of Pepe in defence.

But with the holders conceding seven goals in four matches, it is safe to say that Dias was a shadow of his usual illustrious self. He even scored the own goal that started Germany’s fightback on 19 June.

Rúben Dias: "It's tough to go out like this. After the game that it was. We played against a great team. But we dominated, especially the 2nd half. The ball didn't want to go into the net. It was a detail that decided it. That's football. We leave with our heads held high." — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 27, 2021

Moreover, in the game against Belgium, Dias was easily bullied by Romelu Lukaku in the build-up to Hazard’s goal. Dias also headed straight to Courtois in the latter stages of the match, in what was one of Portugal’s best chances to restore parity on the night.

