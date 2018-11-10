×
5 positive developments we have witnessfor Barcelona so far this season

Jidonu Mauyon
91   //    10 Nov 2018, 11:20 IST

Barcelona superstars - Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, and Arthur Melo
Every new season produces new sets of difficulties to football clubs and also affords them the privilege to reassess themselves and continue pushing for glory. It presents both challenges and opportunities and every club is required to overcome their challenges and make the most of their opportunities, just like La Liga champions, FC Barcelona has been doing since the beginning of the campaign.

The Catalans started the season on a brilliant note, winning their first 5 matches across all competitions before going on an embarrassing winless run in 4 successive La Liga matches - although they bounced back in fantastic fashion - claiming 4 victories and 1 draw in their last 5 games across all competitions and they did that in the absence of their talisman - Lionel Messi.

Despite the ups and downs that have featured at the Nou Camp so far, we have witnessed a number of positive developments in the Catalan capital that have kept Barca fans excited since the campaign began this term. Below, we highlight 5 of them.

#5. Lionel Messi's incredible form in the UEFA Champions League

The Argentine has been unstoppable in the European tournament
In his first speech as Barcelona's captain, club legend Lionel Messi promised the Camp Nou faithful that he (along with the whole squad) will do everything possible to ensure that they win the UEFA Champions League this season and the Argentine has taken to the pitch to further demonstrate his willingness to deliver the coveted trophy.

Messi entered the tournament in an explosive form, scoring a wonderful a hat-trick to guide Barca to a 4-0 victory in their opening fixture against Dutch outfit, PSV Eindhoven before producing another spectacular performance against Tottenham Hotspur in their second game of the tournament - a match in which he also bagged an incredible brace to lead the Catalans to a 4-2 victory and capped an impressive start to his European campaign.

Although he was ruled out of action in each of the past few weeks, the Argentine is still in an unbelievable form and he will be keen to return to Champions League action when Barcelona face PSV Eindhoven once again for their next fixture. With Messi in such an amazing form, it comes as a big boost to the Catalan giants who intend to conquer Europe during the term.

