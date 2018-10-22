5 Positives for Manchester United from the weekend

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United travelled to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, hoping to continue where they left off before the International break. United came back from 0-2 down to win the game 3-2 against Newcastle United in a show of grit and determination, but Jose Mourinho knew only too well that Chelsea were a much tougher cup of tea. Maurizio Sarri’s men were unbeaten in all competitions so far, scoring goals galore and looking totally at home with Sarri-Ball. In the Premier League, they had won 6 of the 8 games, drawing the other 2.

The two sides had met 180 times in total, with the Blues winning 54 games and the Red Devils 49. Last Season, United had lost 1-0 at the Stamford Bridge but won 2-1 at Old Trafford. In the FA Cup Final in May, the Blues got the better of the Red Devils. This season, the two clubs were on entirely different paths ahead of the game. Manchester United were stuttering and stumbling under Jose Mourinho, while Chelsea had gone from strength to strength under Sarri. As such, the visit to Stamford Bridge came at a crucial time for both clubs.

United started with De Gea in goal, and Young, Lindelof, Smalling and Shaw in defence. Mourinho opted for a middle three of Pogba, Matic and Mata, whereas up front, Martial and Rashford partnered Lukaku. As expected United started the game in back foot and went behind from a poorly conceded goal from a corner. However, an Antony Martial brace in the second half meant that they were within touching distance of a victory, only for Ross Barkley to score in the 96th minute, recovering a vital point for Chelsea. Even though United let a victory slip through at the last moment, there were 5 positives from the game and we look at them here

#5 United held their own against high flying Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea have been flying high this season. They had scored 18 goals from 8 games, conceding just 5 and keeping 4 clean sheets prior to this game. They were averaging around 700 passes per game, with 88% passing accuracy and had the magnificent Jorginho orchestrating the midfield.

They also had Eden Hazard, who had already scored 7 goals in 8 games and was already looking like one of the best players in the world. United, in contrast, were going through a lean phase throughout the pitch and as such, were expected to be overwhelmed by the Sarri-ball.

However, United showed amazing resilience and steel, especially in the second half and played to their strengths. They managed to nullify the effect of Hazard and even Jorginho lacked the momentum during the majority of the 90 minutes. Manchester United held their own against high flying Chelsea in their backyard and considering the recent state of events, this has to be a big positive.

United were not overrun at Stamford Bridge, instead, they rallied on the counter and almost punished Chelsea. This should give the players a lot of confidence now.

