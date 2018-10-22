×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Positives for Manchester United from the weekend

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
605   //    22 Oct 2018, 21:46 IST

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United travelled to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, hoping to continue where they left off before the International break. United came back from 0-2 down to win the game 3-2 against Newcastle United in a show of grit and determination, but Jose Mourinho knew only too well that Chelsea were a much tougher cup of tea. Maurizio Sarri’s men were unbeaten in all competitions so far, scoring goals galore and looking totally at home with Sarri-Ball. In the Premier League, they had won 6 of the 8 games, drawing the other 2.

The two sides had met 180 times in total, with the Blues winning 54 games and the Red Devils 49. Last Season, United had lost 1-0 at the Stamford Bridge but won 2-1 at Old Trafford. In the FA Cup Final in May, the Blues got the better of the Red Devils. This season, the two clubs were on entirely different paths ahead of the game. Manchester United were stuttering and stumbling under Jose Mourinho, while Chelsea had gone from strength to strength under Sarri. As such, the visit to Stamford Bridge came at a crucial time for both clubs.

United started with De Gea in goal, and Young, Lindelof, Smalling and Shaw in defence. Mourinho opted for a middle three of Pogba, Matic and Mata, whereas up front, Martial and Rashford partnered Lukaku. As expected United started the game in back foot and went behind from a poorly conceded goal from a corner. However, an Antony Martial brace in the second half meant that they were within touching distance of a victory, only for Ross Barkley to score in the 96th minute, recovering a vital point for Chelsea. Even though United let a victory slip through at the last moment, there were 5 positives from the game and we look at them here

#5 United held their own against high flying Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea have been flying high this season. They had scored 18 goals from 8 games, conceding just 5 and keeping 4 clean sheets prior to this game. They were averaging around 700 passes per game, with 88% passing accuracy and had the magnificent Jorginho orchestrating the midfield.

They also had Eden Hazard, who had already scored 7 goals in 8 games and was already looking like one of the best players in the world. United, in contrast, were going through a lean phase throughout the pitch and as such, were expected to be overwhelmed by the Sarri-ball.

However, United showed amazing resilience and steel, especially in the second half and played to their strengths. They managed to nullify the effect of Hazard and even Jorginho lacked the momentum during the majority of the 90 minutes. Manchester United held their own against high flying Chelsea in their backyard and considering the recent state of events, this has to be a big positive.

United were not overrun at Stamford Bridge, instead, they rallied on the counter and almost punished Chelsea. This should give the players a lot of confidence now.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Anthony Martial Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri Manchester United vs Chelsea
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Dear Jose: An open letter to Mourinho from a Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Academy players who can play for the...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Luke Shaw: 5 Positives From The Manchester...
RELATED STORY
10 Manchester United players who could leave on free...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: 3 things that went wrong...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United winger eyeing an exit from the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Reviewing Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
5 takeaways from the first weekend of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 positives from Manchester United's pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United - 5 reasons why this result...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us