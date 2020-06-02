The midfielder joined Liverpool in 2014

It seems like an eternity ago that a young Southampton team with Adam Lallana surprised everyone and took the league by storm. Fast forward five seasons, and the same player - now at Liverpool - looks far from his best. Ravaged by injuries and lack of form, Lallana looks likely to end his Merseyside career at the end of the season.

Despite having suffered several injuries, the 31-year old has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Merseyside club, having won the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, and potentially the Premier League. During his 5 seasons at the club, he has amassed over 175 appearances and has found the net on 22 occasions.

The midfielder is not short of suitors, with a host of Premier League clubs already linked with a move for the England international. With Premier League teams suffering huge losses financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lallana will be a very useful low-cost addition to any Premier League squad.

Here are five clubs that could use Adam Lallana's services:

5. Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho could get a short-term solution to the void left by Christian Eriksen

It would be a real surprise if Spurs decide to sign the Champions League winner during this summer, but you can't be sure how the mind of a shrewd businessman like Daniel Levy works.

After years of success while working on a limited budget, the cards finally started to fall for Spurs this season. Mauricio Pochettino left Spurs - ending a five-year tenure - after failing to win any silverware, despite bringing consistency to the squad. Daniel Levy appointed legendary manager Jose Mourinho, making his intentions of winning silverware clear.

Despite the new approach and change in management, the issues at Spurs remain the same. Less activity in the transfer market and lack of quality backups for star players has left Spurs way off the top of the table. If not for the coronavirus outbreak, Mourinho and his Spurs side probably would've missed out on Europe - Son and Kane were both expected to be out injured for the season.

All this might tempt Mourinho into looking at short-term options, and Adam Lallana could be one of his answers. Moreover, the current situation could have severe implications on the Tottenham Hotspur budget, and signing a free agent could be the most cost-effective solution.

A seasoned performer, Lallana could once again find himself in a Premier League-challenging team. He could, to an extent, help fill the void left by Christian Eriksen. Ageing legs might've cost him a bit of pace, but the midfielder's technical abilities are as sound as ever.

4. Rangers

Lallana played with Steven Gerrard towards the end of his career at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard, who took over Rangers in 2018, was given the task preventing local-rivals Celtic from winning the league. Despite Rangers establishing themselves as genuine title contenders and bringing European football back to the Ibrox, the former Liverpool midfielder has so far failed to live up to expectations.

A player of Lallana's quality might just be the answer for the Teddy Bears, and could just help them breach the Celtic stronghold. At 31, Lallana is only just past his prime but is still a very good player for any team.

Moreover, the midfielder could relax a bit, with the Scottish Premier League not up to pace with the top 5 European leagues. Steven Gerrard's experience of playing with Lallana could help the Rangers boss make full use of the former Southampton player.

Rangers have also been one of the favourite destinations of some Liverpool players of late.

3. Sheffield United

Despite their impressive run in the league this season, the Blades looks very thin in their midfield department

The Blades have been outstanding this season. Their brand of football has caught the eye, while their stubborn defense has impressed the pundits and fans alike. However the season may end, Chris Wilder and his men will be judged as one of the surprise packages of this season.

The Sheffield United success story is more intriguing when you see just three solid midfield options in their squad- Ollie Norwood, John Fleck, and Sander Berge. The Blades, despite all their woodwork, are very shallow in midfield.

Chris Wilder, who has been at the club right from their days in League One, has already made his desire to keep improving the club clear, breaking the transfer record in January to sign highly-rated Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge.

With limited options on offer, a player of Adam Lallana's quality can improve the depth and quality of his side. Moreover, Lallana's similar journey of coming through League One and the Championship with Southampton can help him fit smoothly into the Blades setup.

The midfielder, on his part, could secure a starting spot at Bramall Lane, while also providing a different dimension to the Blades' attack. With Sheffield likely to finish in the European spots, Lallana can also provide Chris Wilder with some much-needed experience of playing at the continental level.

It could be a win-win situation for both parties involved.

2. Southampton

Lallana spent most his career with Southampton

There is no greater story than that of the returning hero. Adam Lallana was with the Saints during their highs and lows. He played an instrumental role in bringing Southampton back into the Premier League way back in 2014 with two back-to-back promotions, before moving to Liverpool.

At 31, Lallana is not the same player who left the port city. The midfielder has lost a chunk of his pace, but has become wiser and far more experienced than the player that left St Mary's Stadium a few years ago.

The Englishman's passing range and technical skills could easily help him secure a spot in the Saints' starting lineup. On the downside, though, Lallana's fitness issues might pose a problem, with Ralph Hasenthuttl playing a high-pressing system further up the pitch.

Southampton are playing very good football at the moment under Hasenthuttl, and Lallana could be exactly the type of player that the German would want at the heart of his midfield.

Adam Lallana, on his part, will be hoping to make amends with the Saints faithful, after leaving the club on a sour note.

1. Leicester City

With Europe beckoning for the Foxes next season, Adam Lallana could be a huge addition to their roster

The Foxes are said to be genuinely interested in bringing the midfielder to the King Power Stadium. It was rumoured that they had enquired about the availability of Lallana during the January transfer window.

With an already thin squad and Champions League football likely to be back at the King Power next season, Leicester City are expected to make new additions to their squad. Adam Lallana, who is already a Champions League winner, could provide much needed experience to a relatively inexperienced Leicester squad.

Moreover, the prospect of star midfielder James Maddison leaving the King Power and creating a void in the creative department could to some extent be made up by adding Lallana to the squad. Brendan Rodgers already having worked with Lallana is also expected to play a key role in bringing the midfielder to Leicester.