5 possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid will not stand in Cristiano's way if he wants to leave, with Manchester United and PSG circling

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 16:25 IST

Is this Cristiano Ronaldo’s last moment in a Real Madrid shirt?

The speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Real Madrid has reached fever pitch in the last few hours, as reports in his native Portugal have emerged that the Ballon d’Or favourite has made an ‘irreversible’ decision to leave Los Blancos after issues with the Spanish tax authorities have left him frustrated.

It seems almost impossible to even consider that Ronaldo would ever leave Madrid, but with even Spanish newspapers confirming the veracity of the rumours, noting that Florentino Perez is in talks with Jorge Mendes, perhaps it is time to consider where a 32-year-old Cristiano would move.

Here are 5 clubs that Ronaldo could leave Real Madrid for:

#5 Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester, but for the blue half

There are a thousand reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo would not move to Manchester City. They’re managed by a former rival manager, Pep Guardiola – Ronaldo is a Manchester United favourite, etc. However, the rule in modern football is simply, money talks – and by that logic, Manchester City are positively loquacious.

Never before have Sheik Mansour’s deep pockets mattered more – Real Madrid could recoup a €200 million fee, while City also have the financial wherewithal to fulfil Ronaldo’s astronomical wage demands.

The Portuguese superstar could fit in perfectly in Pep Guardiola’s side, possibly even replacing Sergio Aguero in attack, who has left his manager underwhelmed with his contribution. Ronaldo may be aging, but his nose for goal could be perfect for a Manchester City midfield that is extremely creative.