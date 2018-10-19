5 possible long-term replacements for Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Busquets has been a godsend for club and country

It is safe to say that Sergio Busquets has become a reference point for defensive midfielders. Not much was expected when Pep Guardiola unleashed the then 17-year-old in the 2008/09 season

The midfield star has redefined the defensive midfielder's role from that of being a destroyer to something more nuanced.

His well-timed passing, tackling, intelligence and quick use of the ball has helped Barcelona and Spain to get out of many dicey situations and also helped start attacks. Busquets has been at the heart of everything good that Barca and La Furia Roja have done in the last 10 years.

He recently signed an extension to stay at the Camp Nou till 2021. However, not even Busquets is immortal and at a point, he will slow down and retire.

Here is a look at 5 potential replacements that could step into his rather large shoes when he finally decides to hang up his boots:

#5 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Ndidi could be a fantastic option for Barca

The Nigerian international is a player whose quality has flown under the radar. He is an intelligent tackler whose long legs help him get around the pitch to either snuff out fires or start counterattacks. Ndidi has shown enough to suggest he can do a good job replacing the La Furia Roja legend.

Due to his Nigerian ancestry, he is wrongly seen as just possessing brawn and physicality. Given the system at Leicester (which emphasizes quick play to the wingers), Ndidi's passing abilities have not come to the fore too much.

However, keen eyes will have noted how his intelligence and passing have helped the Foxes defend well and counter effectively. The 21-year-old’s intelligent shielding of the ball and ability to use simple passes to move the ball forward will not look out of place at the Camp Nou.

His quality has been integral to Leicester’s transition to a more possession-based style under manager Claude Puel. Vicente Iborra, Nampalys Mendy, and Andre Silva have failed to deliver the much-needed control and creativity in the Foxes’ midfield.

Ndidi has gamely stepped in to fill this gap while not ignoring his defensive duties. Leicester will be loath to lose such a valued member so Barca will have to pay a princely sum to get their man.

