5 possible replacements for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

Lovren needs to be replaced.

The self-proclaimed 'best defender in the world' has had a great year so far, being able to take his national side all the way to the FIFA World Cup finale, something that wasn't expected from the Croatians. In addition, Lovren also led his underrated Liverpool squad to the Champions League finals.

No matter how good of a defender he is, Lovren surely lacks the consistency required as a football player, as his performance graph hasn't been something that he can be proud of. With his experience aside, the Croation is yet to win a major trophy with the English giants. While Joe Gomez is being looked at as the backup for Lovren, he mainly functions as a fullback and does not specialize as a center-back.

Here are 5 players who can possibly replace the Croatian and take up his place as a center-back. Depending on their age, they can be a long-term replacement for the 29-year-old.

#5 Malang Sarr - Nice

Sarr's age is his biggest advantage

There is no doubt that the young French International is one of the best young defenders in the world and has been chased by the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona as a long-term replacement for their aging defenders. Sarr could easily combine with Virgil van Dijk in order to develop an extremely tight defense as he can also switch to a defensive midfielder totally depending on the situation.

Sarr's versatility as a defender will be his biggest strength, switching from the full-back positions to a deep-lying center-half would be something that Klopp can take advantage of. In place of Dejan Lovren, the Frenchmen can do wonders. However, it wouldn't be easy to sign him, as there have been multiple clubs looking to get his signature on board. Liverpool will have to push forward fast.

