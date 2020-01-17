5 Potential candidates for England's stacked right-back position | Euro 2020 Watch

When a club side finds themselves stacked in one particular position, they have the privilege to sell the excess personnel and bring in new faces. National sides, though, don't have any such privilege. The pool of players is generally altered if a youngster breaks through or a senior player retires or shows poor form. This certainly leads to some national teams being overloaded in one position, yet fragile in other areas.

One such side is England. The Three Lions have some serious quality at right-back and come Euro 2020, England head coach Gareth Southgate might find it extremely difficult to choose one from the options available. But, the good thing is that each one of England's right-backs is of a different breed, having specific skill sets and styles of their own.

Here, we take a look at England's options at right-back.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is by far the most capped player on this list with 48 caps for England, and he has spent the entirety of his playing career in England being very well suited to the demands of English football. But for tactical reasons, Trent Alexander Arnold and Kieran Trippier were chosen ahead of him for England's World Cup squad in 2018 for the right-back slot, with walker playing as part of a three-man defence.

Walker's ability to run up and down the flanks with sheer pace and strength is a real asset for whichever the teams he plays in. He is an explosive fullback and arguably the finest athlete among all of England's current right-backs. His explosive strength, pace, and power often comes in handy going forward, and in terms of defending counterattacks as well.

His unique style and quality have been understated of lately, but he is probably the most balanced of all available options who could be a real weapon for England at the Euros if Southgate does decide to play him.

