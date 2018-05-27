Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo

    With Ronaldo casting doubts on his Real Madrid future, we take a look at 5 possible destinations for the Portuguese.

    Muhammad Saad
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 18:08 IST
    29.83K

    Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
    Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

    The frenzied Madridistas were in a mad rush having won their 13th Champions League this Saturday evening, but their delirium was toned down by a bombshell from Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The 33-year-old Portuguese fueled speculation by casting doubts on his Real Madrid future after winning his fifth Champions League title.

    "We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days," Ronaldo told beIN SPORTS.

    The buzzworthy statement was not very well-received by Real Madrid fans, who were left stupefied by their club's sensation.

    With the transfer market in full swing and high-profile clubs willing to grab the headlines with their big-money moves, it appears that Ronaldo might be bidding adieu to his prestigious nine-year spell at Los Blancos imminently.

    On that note, let us take a look at 5 possible destinations for the Portuguese.

    #5 Chinese Super League

    Enter captio
    Ronaldo could make a mega-money move to China

    The Chinese Super League has taken the football world by storm in the past couple of seasons with their mega-money transfers. This saw a sudden inrush of big names including the likes of Hulk, Oscar, Carlos Tevez, Ramires, Paulinho and many others.

    Cristiano Ronaldo could be just another notable included in the aforementioned list. The Portuguese has achieved virtually all the individual trophies which means falling off the radar would be something he can compensate for a high-paying job.

    Ronaldo has already been reported to possess an interest in the Chinese Super League before and with his Real Madrid career drawing to a close, he might be interested in a lucrative move to Asia, which could also potentially boost his brand recognition in the continent.

