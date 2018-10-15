×
5 potential Luis Suarez replacements at Barcelona

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Oct 2018, 17:32 IST

Roberto Firmino will be a dream replacement for Luis Suarez.
Roberto Firmino will be a dream replacement for Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez is one the best strikers in the world and is also a key figure at FC Barcelona ever since he signed for the club from Liverpool in 2014.

The Uruguyuan scored 113 goals in 138 games and helped the Blaugrana win three La Liga titles. He won the European Golden Shoe for the 2015-2016 season and provided the most number of assists in all of the last three La Liga seasons.

However, he is 31-years-old now and is clearly on a decline now. Barcelona cannot afford to depend on him for long and need a new striker to replace their superstar.

Right on this note, here is a list of five strikers who can potentially replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

#1 Roberto Firmino

Barcelona might find it hard to lure Roberto Firmino from Liverpool but the Brazillian is one of the best attackers in the world right now and will be a perfect replacement for Luis Suarez.

Roberto Firmino is the pivotal figure of Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool and most of their game-play revolves around him. His work-rate and intelligent link-up play get the best out of his teammates which makes him the most important player at the club.

The 26-year-old played 111 league games for the Reds, scoring 38 goals. He played a vital role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League finals last season and was included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season. He is also among the four Liverpool players to be listed for the Ballon d'Or 2018 shortlist.

Barcelona were reported to be monitoring the situation of the Brazillian to replace Luis Suarez and it will be interesting to see if Firmino decides to move if the Spanish giants make a move for him in the future.



.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us