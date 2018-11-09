5 potential replacements for Luka Modric at Real Madrid

At 33, Luka Modric will only decline from now on.

Luka Modric is one the best midfielders in the world and he played a vital role in Real Madrid's success in recent years.

The Croatian played has 272 times for the club so far and helped the Los Blancos win one La Liga title, four Champions League trophies along with one Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cup. He was a part of the FIFPro World XI on four occasions and also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award 2017-2018. He is also among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award this season

However, Luka Modric is now 33 years old and his level will only decrease from now on. Real Madrid cannot afford to depend on him for long and need a new midfielder to replace their superstar.

Right on this note, here is a list of five midfielders who can potentially replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid.

#5 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is reported to be unhappy at Manchester United.

The French international started his professional career with the Red Devils but failed to make the grade at the club. He moved to Juventus in search of a regular first-team football and then became the most sought-after midfielder in the world within a few years.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 winner returned to the Old Trafford in 2016 and became one of the most important players for the team. He won the EFL Cup 2016-2017 and also lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in his first season with the club. Pogba was the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season 2016–17.

However, there is speculation about him being unhappy at the club, and we might see him leaving Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

