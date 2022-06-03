5 potential replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United

After six seasons, Paul Pogba has finally left Manchester United. He will leave the Red Devils as a free agent for the second time in his career and it's a union that has not really worked out to anyone's liking. Pogba arrived at Manchester United as their most expensive signing (£94.5 million) in 2015.

We've seen flashes of his genius but the central midfielder has not been able to deliver on a consistent basis for Manchester United. Manchester United managers like Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shuffled things all across the pitch to bring out the best in Pogba.

But the Frenchman never really broached his ceiling and rose to the heights he was expected to hit when he returned to Old Trafford. The club and Pogba have now chosen to move on and as far as Manchester United are concerned, it's time to sign a replacement.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five potential replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

#5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

At this point, it almost feels like Manchester United have been linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic all throughout his career. He was heavily linked with the Red Devils during Jose Mourinho's managerial reign.

Milinkovic-Savic has had yet another brilliant campaign with Lazio and is a physically domineering presence in midfield. He is similar to Pogba in the way he weaves past defenders and how he conceives and delivers difficult passes.

He is regularly looking to progress the ball and is quite effective at driving his team forward with his wide range of passing. Milinkovic-Savic is also adept at arriving late into the box and scoring quite a lot of goals for his side.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Lazio in the 2021-22 season.

#4 Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Only very few players have crossed the Leeds United - Manchester United divide. Kalvin Phillips is a much adored figure among Leeds' fanbase and it makes this potential union between him and Manchester United very complicated.

However, Phillips could prove to be the ideal signing for Manchester United. He could add some much-needed vigor and energy to the Red Devils' midfield. The 26-year-old is a better player than Fred and Scott McTominay and could even push the duo to become better.

But the fact remains that Phillips is unlikely to upset the Elland Road faithful and move to Manchester United. The Telegraph has claimed that he prefers a move to Manchester City as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

#3 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Over the course of five seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ruben Neves has established himself as one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in the Premier League. He is one of Wolves' most prized assets but has been strongly linked with an exit this summer.

Neves is used to the rigors of the Premier League and he is still only 25-years-old. He is about to hit his prime and is unlikely to cost as much as some of the other players on this list.

Neves could join his compatriot Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's midfield and add plenty of strength to the team's spine. He is a very good passer of the ball and can also score some absolute scorchers from range.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



What a 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐛 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 this would be!



#mufc Reports are strongly linking Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves with Manchester United ✍️What a 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐛 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 this would be! Reports are strongly linking Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves with Manchester United ✍️What a 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐛 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 this would be! 🔥#mufc https://t.co/3n1uQA6LUc

#2 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have initiated direct talks with Barcelona for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona are not really keen to offload De Jong but their financial problems will be alleviated if they do sell him.

The Catalans have reportedly slapped an €85 million price tag on the 25-year-old. Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with his former player. The duo share a good working relationship from their time together at Ajax.

De Jong is a very tidy passer of the ball and is also pretty good at winning the ball back. He is also an active ball progressor and is pretty adept at navigating his way through tight spaces in midfield. De Jong could be an inspired signing for the Red Devils, but he won't come for cheap.

The Dutchman could prove to be a great long-term replacement for Pogba at Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid.De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. 🚨 #MUFCDe Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. https://t.co/jT18D37sPK

#1 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Declan Rice was arguably the best English midfielder of the 2021-22 Premier League season. His consistency and tenacity in the centre of the park were crucial to West Ham United finishing sixth in the league table.

Rice used to be a very defensive-minded player, but he has improved his ball progression skills and become even tidier in possession this term. He has more or less successfully burgeoned into an exciting box-to-box midfielder.

Rice is also a proven product in the Premier League and if Manchester United can break the bank, they should do it to secure the services of the 23-year-old. However, David Moyes announced earlier (via The Athletic) in early April that Rice will cost around £150 million, which is clearly a price designed to keep potential suitors away.

He wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Pogba but would fit the profile that United are looking for in midfield.

