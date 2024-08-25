5 potential rivalries that could replace the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry

Messi vs Ronaldo: The greatest rivalry in the history of the sport. This comparison has divided fan bases, ruined friendships, and led to social media wars. On one hand, we have the diminutive magician with a wand of a left foot, and on the other, we have the athletic and aesthetic specimen. Both are so dearly loved because of the heights they pushed each other to achieve in the beautiful game.

With the curtain slowly drawing on their careers, we wonder if there will ever be a rivalry like that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Fortunately, the next generation of superstars is already upon us, and there are quite a few potential rivalries to look forward to if any of these players hit the heights expected of them.

Here's a look at a few potential rivalries that could replace the Messi Vs Ronaldo rivalry.

Lamine Yamal vs Endrick

This one is still in its infancy, but going by the hype around these wonder kids, we might be in for something special. We can't wait to see how these two evolve over the coming seasons.

Yamal was Barcelona's revelation last season, taking La Liga by storm since his debut at 16 and playing at a level that belies his age. The 17-year-old went on to play a starring role for his country, Spain, as they won the Euros.

Endrick (18), on the other hand, just completed his move to Madrid from Palmeiras in a deal that cost Real Madrid €47m last summer, after setting the Brazilian Serie A alight with his performances. With both players poised to play starring roles for the teams Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo spent the longest time at, they look to be the readymade successors to the rivalry.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland

The oldest heirs in line to the thrones of the legendary duo. Haaland and Mbappe have been tipped to have a rivalry akin to that of Messi and Ronaldo for a long time now, and have stepped in to fill those roles at last.

Haaland is currently with Manchester City in England, doing what he does best, banging in the goals, while Mbappe finally ended a drawn-out saga with his free transfer to Real Madrid. Now we wait eagerly to see how both perform this season and whether either one can win the Ballon d'Or after their podium finish last time around.

Jude Bellingham vs Phil Foden

Two of England's best midfield talents. Foden, Manchester City's artist, with his deft touches and ability to play almost anywhere in the front line, can be compared to Lionel Messi if he continues to flourish under Pep Guardiola. Whereas Bellingham, the master of box-crashing goals, and Real Madrid's superstar last season with 23 goals in all competitions, can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last season saw both players taking up starring roles at the huge clubs they represent. Their status can only grow now, and hopefully spawn another rivalry for the ages.

Vinicius Jr. vs Nico Williams

Vinicius has already staked his claim as one of the best players in the world and is tipped to win the next Ballon d'Or after his 24 goals and 11 assists for Real Madrid last season. He wears Ronaldo's number 7 jersey at the club and is a fitting heir to the Portuguese legend.

However, he may not remain the top winger in the world if Nico Williams has anything to say about it. Williams played a starring role for Athletic Bilbao last season as well with eight goals and 19 assists. He went on to set the Euros alight with his compatriot Yamal. Williams has been tipped to stay at Bilbao this summer despite interest from the likes of Arsenal and Lionel Messi's beloved Barcelona.

Jamal Musiala vs Lamine Yamal

The final potential rivalry we suggest that could replace the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is one between Jamal Musiala and Lamine Yamal. Musiala is the heir to Thomas Muller at Bayern Munich, and he's been performing quite brilliantly, with 12 goals and eight assists last season.

The 21-year-old looks to be one of the stars of the new generation of German players coming through. A potential rivalry with another “star of a generation” in Lamine Yamal might be on the cards after he announced himself to the world last season.

