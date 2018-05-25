5 potential signings that could push Liverpool to a title challenge

Signings Liverpool could make to challenge Manchester City next season.

Dan Batch TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 10:25 IST

Van Dijk was a big money signing from Southampton last January

Despite finishing 4th in the league this season, Liverpool have drawn many admirers for their style of play. The Red's reached the Champions League final in style with 46 goals, playing open and attractive football along the way.

Although Liverpool finished 15 points off the champions Manchester City, they proved to be a thorn in the side of Pep Guardiola's men, ending their unbeaten record in a 4-3 win back in January and knocking them out of the Champions League 5-1 on aggregate.

The addition of Virgil Van Dijk for £75 million in January added some much need solidity to The Red's defense, whilst the goals of Mohammed Salah helped to fire Liverpool to a Champions League final, where they will take on Real Madrid this Saturday in Kiev.

Liverpool have broken the Champions League all-time goal scoring record, notching up 46 goals. Their frightening attack saw them past Porto, Man City and Roma on their way to the Champions League final.

It certainly seems as if Liverpool may be the team to challenge Manchester City next season for their Premier League crown. The Red's have appeared to have the Manchester club's number in recent times and if Liverpool can spend right in the summer then they may push Guardiola's men close next time around.

With the rumored departure of Emre Can, the Liverpool boss will hope to strengthen in that area, they are also billed to complete the signing of Naby Keita from RB Lepizig who is adept as a box-to-box midfielder.

They will also hope to add depth to their squad, as fighting on 4 fronts next season will require adequate strength in reserve.

#1 Christian Pulisic

Pulisic has been linked with a move to Liverpool before

Jurgen Klopp has had previous interest in signing the highly rated Christian Pulisic from his previous employers Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool were reported to have had bids turned down for the highly rated American attacking midfielder in 2016.

Pulisic has only 2 years left on his contract and Dortmund could be tempted to sell, particularly if Liverpool come in with a strong enough offer for the American international.

The 19-year-old's attributes fit the profile of Liverpool's style of play perfectly. The American's ability to dribble at high speed and comfortably using either foot, makes him the perfect fit for Liverpool's fluid attack.

Pulisic also posses tremendous work rate, averaging over 10.2 kilometers a game, which would suit Liverpool's aggressive pressing game.

Pulisic's versatility means he can fill in an area in Liverpool's attack and can be used effectively in rotation during hectic fixture schedules.

At 19-years of age Pulisic has already drawn many admirers. His age would make him an excellent long term investment for Liverpool and his attributes would suit The Red's perfectly.

All stats via transfermarkt