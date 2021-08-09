The 2021-22 Premier League season commences this Friday (August 13) with Brentford hosting Arsenal. The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing campaign last season and challenge for a top 4 finish.

Arsenal finished last season in 8th and missed out on European football for the first time in 26 years. This could be seen as a positive, as it lets Mikel Arteta's side focus solely on their Premier League campaign.

This season will be make-or-break for the Spanish tactician as he looks to bring Arsenal back to its former glory.

5 predictions for Arsenal's 2021-22 Premier League campaign

#1 Thomas Partey shows his class

Partey struggled with injuries in his first season at Arsenal

Thomas Partey's first season at Arsenal was marred by injury, but expect the midfielder to be one of Mikel Arteta's most important players this campaign.

The Ghanaian had a stop-start 2020-21 campaign and couldn't really get a consistent string of games for Arsenal. But this season, the Gunners will hope that Partey can stay fit and show what he's capable of.

The Ghanaian will be required to anchor Arsenal's midfield. His mobility and defensive prowess is going to be massive for the Gunners, who have lacked a player of his stature in the past.

Gunners fans will be clamoring to see the Ghanaian produce the same kind of performances he used to at Atletico Madrid, and one wouldn't put it past him to finally announce himself in the Premier League this season.

Thomas Partey expected to be back in training in approximately 3 weeks. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 7, 2021

#2 Young Gunners take the next step

Balogun showed glimpses of his potential in the Europa League last season

Last season saw the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe break into the first-team and establish themselves as starters in Mikel Arteta's side. Their rapid rise to prominence has been one of the few positives that Arsenal fans can take away from the past few seasons.

Arsenal have a promising crop of youngsters coming through the academy and there should be some new faces getting involved with the first team this season. Players like Folarin Balogun and Miguel Azeez have shown signs of promise, and Mikel Arteta seems ready to introduce them into the first team picture.

If they can show the same progress that Saka and Smith-Rowe made last season, Arsenal will have a great foundation to build upon for the future.

The academy is producing players like Balogun, Azeez, Okonkwo, Taylor-Hart, and Patino after already giving us Saka and Smith Rowe.



We’re signing talented, pre-prime players like Tavares, Lokonga, and White, and we’re targeting more players like that. https://t.co/hlrvFREg0J — Benshamin White (@dopegooner) August 5, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee