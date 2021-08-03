5 predictions for Barcelona's La Liga 2021/22 campaign

For over a decade, Spanish giants Barcelona have been a force to be reckoned with, especially in La Liga. Thanks to the genius of Lionel Messi, some smart transfers, and a virtually endless supply of youth talent through La Masia, Barcelona managed to nick eight league titles in the last 13 years, which goes on to show how superior the Blaugrana were in their heyday.

Now, the equation has changed, and for the worse. The two Madrid clubs — Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid — bagged the last two titles as they threaten to edge Barcelona out for the third year running.

The Catalonian club are also struggling with finances. They currently have a huge wage bill and will be forced to sell off some of their most revered assets to lighten the burden. Will external circumstances dampen their ambitions, or will the usual suspects and new signings lead them to a brighter future?

Read on to learn about our predictions for Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga campaign.

#5 Frenkie de Jong could get the recognition he deserves

When Barcelona signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in 2019, many expected the Dutchman to carry over his scintillating form to La Liga. Naturally and unfortunately, he took some time to adjust to new surroundings, which was enough for his doubters to write him off.

In his second season, De Jong put on a stronger show, commanding the middle of the park with conviction and authority. He put on a show against some of the most revered sides in the business but could not save Barcelona from a disappointing finish in both La Liga and the Champions League.

This season, the Netherlands international will have the perfect opportunity to prove his mettle. He has enough La Liga experience under his belt and ball-playing skills that very few can match. The stage seems set for a Frenkie de Jong masterclass.

#4 Barcelona skipper could be protected for tougher fixtures

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been dominating La Liga leaderboards in every applicable category, pretty much from the dawn of time. The top scorer in the history of the competition would once again be the man to look out for in La Liga.

He won the Golden Boot with 30 goals in La Liga in 2020-21, and is a firm favorite for the upcoming season as well. Unfortunately, repeating the feat might be easier said than done.

Messi, who is on the wrong side of 30, does not have biology on his side, which could come into play in the 2021-22 season. He was part of Argentina’s successful Copa America campaign in the summer, which forced him to expose himself to harsh playing conditions and rough challenges.

The 34-year-old can still ride challenges in his sleep, but Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman might not be too eager to test his luck. We could see reduced appearances from Messi this season, but he is certain to be a starter in the biggest clashes.

