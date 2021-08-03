5 predictions for Real Madrid's La Liga 2021/22 campaign

The most successful club in Spain, Real Madrid, are burdened with glorious purpose. They cannot afford to have a trophyless rebuilding phase and cannot afford to play a drab brand of football. They must always find a way to be relevant, to lure major trophies to the right side of the Spanish capital.

With an aging squad and the double departure of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos to deal with, Real Madrid are quite literally in their most fragile state yet. It would be fascinating to see how the Whites cope with the insurmountable pressure and unanticipated challenges of the La Liga campaign.

Now, without further ado, let us take a look at the top five predictions for Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga campaign.

#5 Real Madrid to play an attractive brand of football

Carlo Ancelotti

Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid managed to win an absurd number of trophies - 11 across two spells, to be precise. However, they were not always the most dominant team out there. Real Madrid rarely looked like the menacing side of old; it was their determination and grit that led to unmatched heroics.

After the premature end of Zidane's spell, Real Madrid have turned to someone familiar — someone who kept the fans on the edge of their seats with his brand of football the last time around. Carlo Ancelotti, who delivered Real Madrid's elusive 10th Champions League title 'La Decima' in 2014, is back at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian is determined to make the Whites a free-scoring team once again.

The 62-year-old might even deploy a number 10 to add a dash of flair to Real Madrid's often unimaginative front line, and it would be interesting to see how that shapes out.

#4 David Alaba to settle in as a centre-back

David Alaba

Real Madrid have somehow managed to lose their preferred centre-back pairing ahead of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign. They have brought Jesus Vallejo back from loan, of course, but we are unlikely to see the Spaniard at the heart of the Real Madrid defense. Instead, we could see new-signing David Alaba start as a centre-back, possibly alongside Eder Militao.

The ex-Bayern Munich left-back is primarily known for his prowess down the left flank, but he has shown promise as a centre-back as well. His pace and anticipation should give him an advantage while defending counter-attacks, which could be life-saving in must-win encounters.

Like his predecessor Sergio Ramos, Alaba, too, is an excellent set-piece taker, and we expect to see the Austrian stand over the dead ball more often than not. Real Madrid did not necessarily need a left back this season, but they certainly will not mind the experience of the two-time Champions League winner in their often vulnerable back line.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar