5 Premier League clubs Harry Kane loves scoring against

Harry Kane is certain to go down as one of the greatest goal-scorers in Premier League history. The Tottenham Hotspur star has been immense for his club since making his debut in 2012 in the English top flight.

He is once again leading the charge for his side to finish in the Top 4 this season.

In doing so, he recently became the fifth highest goal scorer (178) in the Premier League, going above Frank Lampard (177). He has also become the highest-ever goalscorer in away matches (95) in the English top-flight, going above Wayne Rooney (94). He achieved both of these feats by scoring in Spurs' 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Harry Kane has scored goals against nearly every Premier League team he has ever faced

Kane is a player for the big occasion but is also helpful in breaking down teams in the bottom half of the table. So nearly every Premier League club he has ever faced has been a victim of his goal-scoring brilliance. However, some clubs hate the sight of him, quite simply because of the amount of times he has found the back of the net against them.

On that note, let's take a look at five Premier League teams against whom Kane has scored the most goals.

#5 Southampton - 11

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kane loves a goal against the Saints and his performances against them have always been top-notch. He has already scored against them this season during the 1-1 draw in late December.

Southampton are an adventurous side and often leave a lot of room at the back to exploit. They have never been one of the more defensively resolute teams in the Premier League. The English striker has always taken advantage of this fact and has capitalized on nearly every chance to score against them.

In fact, he has scored seven times in Tottenham's last 10 league meetings against the Saint Mary's outfit.

Kane is in the hunt to become the all-time top scorer in the Premier League. He could score many more times against the south coast-based side to help him reach there.

#4 Arsenal - 11

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

One of the biggest games of the season for Tottenham is their showdown against North London rivals Arsenal. They have enjoyed sizeable success in this fixture in recent years, thanks to their talisman.

The Englishman has always been at the epicenter of most North London derbies and has scored 11 times in total against the Gunners. To put his importance into perspective, he has scored eight goals in the last 12 fixtures against Arsenal. In fact, the last goal he scored against them led to him becoming the highest goal-scorer in the North London derby. That came in a 2-0 win in December 2020.

Tottenham are yet to play Arsenal for a second time this season and Kane will look to add to his tally against their fiercest rivals.

#3 West Ham United - 11

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham United have been punching above their weight in recent seasons and have been competing for European football this year as well. However, Kane has enjoyed a successful run against them too in the last half a decade.

The Englishman is quick, clever and sublime in front of goal. Although the Hammers have boasted good defense in the past few years, the Tottenham superstar has found a way past them.

While he has scored 11 times against them in total, the last eight goals have come in the last 11 league meetings.

The centre-forward is set to play them a second time this season on Sunday, March 20th. It would not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net against the East London club.

#2 Everton - 13

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Everton and Tottenham have produced some incredible games in recent seasons. However, the Toffees' goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has often failed to trump his national captain in the fixture.

An odd statistic Kane does hold against the Toffees is that he has scored twice in a single game on six occasions against them. So apart from his strike in the 1-0 victory against them in May 2015, he has always made it a point to score more than once.

His most recent brace also came against them in a 5-0 victory last month, which was also the club's biggest win this season.

With the English international still going strong, he is sure to haunt the Merseyside club in the coming years.

#1 Leicester City - 18

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Before being promoted to the senior team at Tottenham, Harry Kane spent one season on loan at Leicester City. However, there is no love lost between him and the Foxes, which is well evidenced by his 18 strikes against them.

In the 10 league meetings between the two clubs, Kane has scored a mammoth 12 times. This includes his four goals in the 6-1 drubbing in May 2017.

The Tottenham star also scored in the 3-2 thriller against Leicester in January. Steven Bergwijn scored twice in extra time, with the Englishman assisting the winner. To add to Leicester's troubles, they are yet to play Spurs for a second time this season on April 30th.

Kane could someday break Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals. A lot of it would be possible due to his brilliance against Leicester over the years.

Edited by Aditya Singh