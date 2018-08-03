Premier League 2018-19: 5 dark horse teams in contention for a top 6 spot this season

Nilavra Guharay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 757 // 03 Aug 2018, 21:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The teams outside the top 6 are investing a lot these days. There are a few Premier League teams this season which have a chance of having an outstanding season given the quality of the squad they have.

Here are five such teams:

Note: I am not considering Everton here as they regularly fight for a top 6 spot. I am also discarding Leicester and Burnley because the former have been consistent for the last two seasons and the latter managed to get a spot for the Europa League qualification round in the last season.

5. Newcastle United

Jamal Lascelles of Newcastle

Last season Newcastle finished 10th in the league, and they would like to improve upon that performance and fight for the top 6.

They had the 7th best defensive record in the league; Martin Dubravka and Jamaal Lascelles were outstanding. In attack, Ayoze Perez scored 8 goals while Dwight Gayle scored 6.

They have an experienced manager in Rafael Benitez who showed everyone how to play well with an average squad. Benitez has an excellent track record, having led Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2006. He could cause some upsets this season with his tactics.

Newcastle have already brought back Dubravka who was on loan, and Ki Sung-Yueng joined them for free from Swansea. The young Brazilian winger Kenedy joined them on loan and they signed Fabian Schar by triggering his release clause. Kenedy has pace and is a fine dribbler, and provides great attacking threat.

A majority of the team's core will continue this season, and they will thrive on their combination and coordination from the last season. Jonjo Shelvey will once again be a key man in their midfield, just like last season, and he has improved his defensive qualities a lot.

They have also signed Yoshinori Muto who will provide a great attacking partnership with Kenedy and Atsu.

1 / 5 NEXT