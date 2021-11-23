5 Premier League forwards who deserve to play for bigger clubs

The Premier League has been home to world-class forwards over the years. Generations might have changed but the quality of attackers in the league has only gotten better with time.

The likes of Michael Owen, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Didier Drogba and many others maintained a very high standard in the Premier League.

Fortunately, the incomings in the league, combined with the products of the English clubs' youth academy, have generated quality forwards who can look to carry the legacy forward.

The Premier League has versatile forwards

The current generation of forwards in the Premier League are more dynamic and versatile. Some of them can easily change their position and still be equally effective.

That being said, some of the Premier League attackers need to switch clubs to progress in their careers. Undoubtedly, these individuals have the ability to lead the line for bigger clubs. On that note, let's take a look at five Premier League forwards who deserve an upgrade:

#5 Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City - Premier League

Having come up through the ranks at Genk, Leandro Trossard went on multiple loan spells almost immediately after being promoted to the senior side. He spent three seasons with the Belgian side before joining Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019.

This is his third season in England and it is safe to say the Belgium international has been quite impressive. Trossard has played in different positions in attack but has been very effective wherever he has played. Using his sweet left foot, the he can score goals and make some incisive passes.

Becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet. Leandro Trossard in the Premier League this season:956 minutes played (11 apps)385 passes31 shots22 dribbles completed (76% success rate)20 tackles + interceptions17 key passes3 goals1 assistBecoming one of the first names on the teamsheet. #BHAFC 🔵🇧🇪 Leandro Trossard in the Premier League this season:956 minutes played (11 apps)385 passes31 shots22 dribbles completed (76% success rate)20 tackles + interceptions17 key passes3 goals1 assistBecoming one of the first names on the teamsheet. #BHAFC 🔵🇧🇪 https://t.co/AmxCCEcQHl

Most importantly, he has a very direct approach to his game which is very helpful in the Premier League. He has started regularly for the Seagulls this season, scoring three goals and recording an assist so far. Trossard is a very intelligent player and his talent can easily earn him a move to a bigger club. He could end up being a shrewd acquisition for clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

#4 Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Watford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Ismaila Sarr was born and brought up in Senegal and spent his youth career there. He started his senior career with Metz in France following which he joined Rennes.

After two seasons with the French club, Sarr attracted interest from Watford and joined them in 2019. The Senegalese forward has been very impactful for the Hornets. He played a vital role in their promotion to the Premier League for the 2021-22 season.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ismaila Sarr has scored more Premier League goals than any other Watford player this season (5).



Making up for his missed penalty. 💪 Ismaila Sarr has scored more Premier League goals than any other Watford player this season (5). Making up for his missed penalty. 💪 https://t.co/spnATleDZc

The 23-year old is capable of playing both on the wings and as a striker. Interestingly, he has been among the goals. He has already scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season and looks set to play for a bigger side. Liverpool have been linked with wanting to sign him in the past.

Edited by Nived Zenith