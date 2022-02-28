5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most goals saved in 1v1 situations this season

The Premier League has been graced by many fine goalkeepers. The likes of Petr Cech, Peter Schmeichel, David Seaman blossomed in England's top flight.

It is clearly not an easy task to be consistent between the sticks, especially in a tough league like the Premier League. Nevertheless, some goalkeepers have performed amazingly well, making a name for themselves.

One of the most difficult jobs for a goalkeeper is to be effective in one-on-one situations. Fortunately, many custodians have been impactful in this department. Many of them have saved a few goals, in the process.

On that note, here's a look at the five goalkeepers who have saved the most goals in one-on-one situations in the Premier League this season:

#5 Illan Meslier (Leeds United) - 2.15

Leeds United vs Manchester United - Premier League

Leeds United have been in poor form this season, conceding goals galore. So far, the Whites have conceded 56 goals in 25 games, the most conceded by any club the ongoing English top-flight campaign.

If not for Illan Meslier's brilliance, Leeds would have conceded far more. Leeds' fragile defence often leaves the young French custodian horribly exposed. Nevertheless, the 21-year old has made 89 saves this season, recording an impressive save % of 64.1.

With only three cleansheets to his name this season, Meslier has not had things easy. Nevertheless, the Frenchman has saved 2.15 goals due to his prowess in one-on-one situations.

#4 Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 2.46

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion started their 2021-22 campaign well, residing in the first half of the table. However, their form has taken a dip, resulting in them slipping down the table.

The Seagulls have done decently in defence, conceding only 25 goals in 25 games. A lot of credit for that goes to their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his sharp reflexes and amazing shot-stopping ability.

He has made 66 saves this season with a save % of 73.6. Sanchez's efforts in one-on-one situations haven't been bad either, as he has helped save 2.46 goals.

#3 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) - 3.9

Leicester City vs Arsenal - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal last summer. Many criticised the Gunners for the signing, but the critics were eventually proved wrong.

Ramsdale has proved to be an amazing signing, making 57 saves and keeping 11 clean sheets in the league this season. His sharp reflexes and amazing positioning have helped him become a reliable figure between the sticks for the Gunners. The Englishman's performances have forced manager Mikel Arteta to start him regularly in place of Bernd Leno.

The 23-year old has a bright future if he continues to perform in the same vein. Ramsdale has saved 3.90 goals this season in one-on-one situations.

#2 Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 5.61

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Another impressive transfer signing in the goalkeeping department last summer was that of Jose Sa. Following Rui Patricio's departure, Wolverhampton Wanderers signed Sa.

The Portuguese has been nothing less than impressive in the box. He has made some spectacular saves this season, helping Wolves contend for a European spot next season. The 29-year old has made 85 saves with a save % of 84 in the Premier League.

Sa has nine league clean sheets to his name this season, and will hope to get a few more by the end of the season. He has saved 5.61 goals this season in one-on-one situations.

#1 Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - 7.13

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC - Premier League

Many opine that Liverpool's attacking approach has been the key to their success. While that is true, it should also be noted that the presence of Alisson Becker at goal gives them a lot of security.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been amazing between the sticks, using his brilliant anticipation, fine shot-stopping and superb reflexes. Having made 46 saves this season, he has a save % of 71.9 this season. Alisson has kept 13 clean sheets so far this campaign.

The 29-year old recently registered an assist, that of Mohamed Salah's 150th Liverpool goal.

His biggest help though has come in one-on-one situations, where he has saved 7.13 league goals for Liverpool this season.

It is a significant number, especially given the slim margins involved.

