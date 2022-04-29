5 Premier League managers who earn less than new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Premier League giants Manchester United announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager at the start of the 2021-22 season. It comes after the Dutchman's phenomenal performance with Ajax.

His attacking approach has earned him a lot of plaudits over the past few years, eventually earning him a managerial spot with the Red Devils. That being said, he has loads to improve given the English club's struggles in the league since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Manchester United must win the Premier League soon

It has been nine years since United won the Premier League title. The appointment of Erik ten Hag should help them in this case.

The Dutchman will not find it easy as he will face some of the best managers in the world in England's top division. With Erik ten Hag set to earn £9 million per year at United, the expectations are going to be quite high. On that note, let's take a look at some of the top managers who will be earning less than the current Ajax manager.

#5 David Moyes (West Ham United)

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes is done very well in the league this season

David Moyes was the first manager to be appointed by Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. It is safe to say that the move did not work out well for either party as the Scotsman was sacked after just a season.

After managing a number of clubs since then, David Moyes has been at West Ham United since December 2019. He has done a fabulous job with the Hammers, helping them play an exciting attacking brand of football.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive 🗣 - David Moyes:



"Erik Ten Hag will be good for this league and enhance the competition within the league" 🗣 - David Moyes: "Erik Ten Hag will be good for this league and enhance the competition within the league"

Because of Moyes' fine tactics, the London club are strongly fighting for a place in Europe next season. The Scottish manager currently earns £5 million per year, which is almost half of what Erik ten Hag is going to earn at Manchester United.

#4 Frank Lampard (Everton)

Relegation-battling Everton beat Manchester United recently

The Chelsea legend did not find success when he managed the club he loved so dearly. Frank Lampard had time to forget with the Blues as their manager is facing a similar challenge at Everton.

Having been appointed as their manager in January 2022, the Englishman has a tough task of saving the Toffees from relegation this season. The club sits in 18th place in the Premier League with a game in hand but it only gets trickier from here for Lampard.

Paddy Power @paddypower Incredible to think that a group of players who've made Frank Lampard's Everton look like Barca 2011 had the cheek to suggest Erik Ten Hag isn't good enough to manage them. Incredible to think that a group of players who've made Frank Lampard's Everton look like Barca 2011 had the cheek to suggest Erik Ten Hag isn't good enough to manage them.

The Everton manager currently earns £6 million per year with the Toffees. It will be interesting to see if Lampard will still be there in the league when Erik ten Hag arrives in the summer.

#3 Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton)

Southampton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Having spent 15 years as a football manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl has a good amount of experience under his belt. He arrived in the Premier League in 2018 when Southampton appointed him to succeed Mark Hughes.

The Austrian has since done a decent job with the Saints, impressing many critics in the process. Despite having a limited budget, Ralph Hasenhuttl has managed to get some great results with the club.

There is still more to come from the 54-year old manager as he intends to help Southampton play in Europe someday. Currently, Ralph Hasenhuttl is earning £7 million per year.

#2 Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea have done tremendously well since Thomas Tuchel's appointment in January 2021. The German led them to a Champions League triumph in his very first season.

Although Chelsea haven't been at their best this season, they still have a chance to win the FA Cup. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to make this opportunity count and hopefully come back stronger next season.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Thomas Tuchel had plenty of good things to say about Manchester United "For me personally it's one of the biggest stages, one of the biggest stadiums, one of the biggest clubs" 🏟Thomas Tuchel had plenty of good things to say about Manchester United "For me personally it's one of the biggest stages, one of the biggest stadiums, one of the biggest clubs" 🏟Thomas Tuchel had plenty of good things to say about Manchester United 💪 https://t.co/gpFUGxlt06

The German manager currently earns £8 million at Chelsea. The tactical battle between Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag is going to be an interesting one next season.

#1 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Like Manchester United, Arsenal have struggled too since the departure of their legendary manager Arsene Wenger. It has been quite difficult for the Gunners as they have failed to play in Europe on a regular basis.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as their manager in December 2019 and has since done a decent job. The Spaniard has managed to help the Gunners better their style of football and might even help them qualify for the Champions League next season.

ARSENAL @tomgunner14 Paul Scholes says Erik Ten Hag should emulate Mikel Arteta



“If you look at what Arteta has done at Arsenal, that was a big rebuilding job and he’s taken no nonsense. I think this manager has to do exactly the same.” Paul Scholes says Erik Ten Hag should emulate Mikel Arteta“If you look at what Arteta has done at Arsenal, that was a big rebuilding job and he’s taken no nonsense. I think this manager has to do exactly the same.” https://t.co/NxutJIO1xT

It is still going to be tricky given the intense competition in the Premier League but you never know. Mikel Arteta currently earns £8.3 million per year as he plans to take Arsenal back to winning ways in the near future. The Spaniard will pose an interesting challenge to Erik ten Hag once the Dutchman arrives at Manchester United.

