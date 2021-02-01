With just over halfway done in the Premier League season, there have already been some standout players that have made their claim for Player of the Year.

Bruno Fernandes has continued his trend of reinvigorating Manchester United and being an influential player all over the pitch, while Harry Kane and Heung-min Son continue to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

However, here are five midfielders in the Premier League who have surprised many for very different reasons:

5 Premier League midfielders who have exceeded expectations this season

#5 Wilfried Ndidi - Leicester City

Leicester City v Southampton - Premier League

With Manchester United along with a whole host of other clubs taking Wilfried Ndidi very seriously, it is no wonder he remains an instrumental part of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

Ndidi is not a new name to the Premier League having played in England for the past three years, but Ndidi’s level continues to rise at an astronomical rate.

The youth and ability of our squad is incredible.



These players haven't even hit their prime years yet 😳😳😳#LCFC — LCFC Miscellaneous 🦊 (@LCFCshitposting) January 28, 2021

The Nigerian international sweeps every bit of broken play up while sitting in front of his Leicester defence – and does it with such ease.

At 24, there is no doubt that Ndidi will go on to become one of the best players in the world for his position and will continue attracting the high level of interest that he is currently doing so.

#4 Tomas Soucek - West Ham United

Crystal Palace v West Ham United - Premier League

Just over a year from when Tomas Soucek signed from Slavia Prague, there have been few better purchases than the Czech Republic international.

Dubbed as David Moyes’ ‘new Marouane Fellaini’, Soucek has the presence of a late arrival entering the box to cause havoc.

With seven goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season, Soucek has been a main focal point of this West Ham side that is challenging for the Europa League.

The most beautiful feeling in football is when you realize you have helped your team. But this time I want to dedicate the win and my two goals to my wife. It's really tough time for her as she can't see anyone from the family. Thank you for taking care of me and our daughter! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZupZZhzoK3 — Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) January 26, 2021

Not many expected Soucek to have such a stellar start to life in England, but the teams he is facing are struggling to contain his physicality in-and-around the box, in order to limit his opportunities.

Soucek might only be a newcomer in the Premier League, but he plays as if he has been featuring in England’s top flight for decades.