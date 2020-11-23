5 Premier League players who are too good for their current clubs

The Premier League is the richest and arguably the most competitive football league in the world.

It is no wonder that some of the finest players in the game ply their trade in the Premier League, while earning wages that most top clubs outside the English top-flight cannot possibly offer.

The lure of the Premier League is such that many a good player doesn't mind joining one of the supposedly lesser clubs in the competition, or one that is not a regular in the Champions League.

Five Premier League players who are too good for their present clubs

Undoubtedly, the Premier League features many good players, but the performances and pedigree of a few are such that they deserve much more than what their present clubs have to offer.

In other words, these players deserve to be playing at a bigger club in the country or beyond that competes for domestic honours and are regulars in the Champions League.

On that note, let us have a look at five such Premier League players (in no particular order).

#5 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has been a standout player for Aston Villa for quite a while.

The 25-year-old midfielder played over 30 Premier League games for Aston Villa last season, garnering eight goals and six assists, after helping the club gain promotion from the 2018-19 Championship.

This season, Grealish has been in blistering form. He has already scored four times and produced six assists in eight Premier League games. Grealish particularly starred for Villa in their 7-2 humbling of defending champions Liverpool earlier in the season.

5 – Last night, Jack Grealish became the first player in Premier League history to have a hand in five goals in a single game versus Liverpool (two goals, three assists). Mesmeric. pic.twitter.com/tB1QpTte2f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2020

Thanks to his exploits, Grealish made his England debut this year. Though he is yet to score a goal, he has already provided two assists.

If he continues his good form for club and country, it may not be too long before Jack Grealish is snapped up by a bigger club.

#4 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has been a key player for Crystal Palace in the Premier League over the years.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast striker has had at least ten goal contributions in three of the last four seasons of the Premier League, performances that drew the attention of top clubs in the competition.

Zaha was strongly linked with a move away from Palace in the summer, but it did not happen as no club apparently came close to meeting Crystal Palace's asking price for the player.

This season, Zaha has already scored five goals and provided two assists in eight Premier League games for Crystal Palace, who sit ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in the league table.

7 - Wilfried Zaha has equalled his haul of seven goal involvements in 38 Premier League games last season in just eight this term (5 goals 2 assists). Starring. pic.twitter.com/b4XTFZ1ssR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

Strongly rumoured with a move to a bigger Premier League club in January, Wilfried Zaha may not stay at Palace for too long, despite the club's reluctance to let go one of their most prized assets for cheap.