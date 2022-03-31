5 Premier League players with the biggest rise in market value since the start of the season (2021-22) 

The 2021/22 Premier League season has been exhilarating so far. It has thrown up a few surprises, with big names failing to make an impact and young guns stepping up to the task.

A footballer's market value is determined by his potential combined with his consistency. Quite a few players have seen their transfer values surge this season on the back of some quality performances.

The 2021-22 Premier League season has unearthed quite a few gems

While some of these players were relatively unknown before the start of the season, their dazzling displays have made the world sit up and take notice. With everything to play for in the Premier League, these stars will undoubtedly give it their all and ensure their side achieves their targets for the season.

On that note, let us now take a look at the five players whose market value has seen the biggest increase since the start of the season.

#5 Marc Guehi: + £18 million

Marc Guehi has been rock-solid at the back for Crystal Palace and looks like he has serious potential. Guehi, a Chelsea academy graduate, joined Crystal Palace for around £20m at the start of the season.

He is currently valued at £27 million as per Transfermarkt. The Englishman’s value was £9 million at the start of the campaign and has now tripled.

He has formed a formidable partnership with Joachim Andersen and the duo have been impressive of late.

The 21-year-old’s impressive performances helped Palace reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. He has also caught the eye of Gareth Southgate and was rewarded with his maiden England cap against Switzerland. The young centre-back, who has all the makings of a great defender, will certainly be one to watch out for.

#4 Kalvin Phillips: + £18 million

Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips has grown into a key player for both club and country over the last few years. Dubbed ‘The Yorkshire Pirlo’, Phillips has been an imposing presence in midfield and has shown remarkable tenacity.

Phillips’ market value has nearly doubled since the start of the season. The Englishman, who was valued at £27 million as per Transfermarkt, is now worth £45 million. The 26-year-old sustained an injury midway into the season and has made just 12 appearances for Leeds.

Phillips was a key performer for England in their commendable Euro 2020 campaign and will hope to be back to his best for the World Cup. The 26-year-old’s absence has impacted Leeds this season, with the club currently 16th in the league.

#3 Emile Smith Rowe: + £19.8 million

Emile Smith Rowe has had a breakout Premier League season with Arsenal and is developing into a phenomenal attacking midfielder. An Arsenal academy graduate, Smith Rowe’s contributions have been massive in the Gunners' campaign so far.

The 21-year-old’s market value has increased by more than two-fold since the start of the season. Smith Rowe, who was initially valued at £16.2 million is now worth £36 million.

The Englishman has scored nine goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season. He is the Gunners’ leading goalscorer, level with Bukayo Saka.

Smith Rowe’s direct approach to the game and knack of being in the right place at the right time has made him a nuisance for the opposition.

The 21-year-old will play a key role in Arsenal’s future as well as his national side’s. Smith Rowe made his England debut in November against Albania and was also part of the Three Lions’ friendly against Ivory Coast.

#2 Tino Livramento: + £22.5 million

Tino Livramento, who signed for Southampton from Chelsea at the start of the season for just £5 million has proven to be a bargain. The young right-back was part of Chelsea’s academy and is now showing his brilliance with the Saints.

At just 19, Livramento has not let the pressure of playing in the Premier League get to him.

The Englishman who wasn’t even listed on the market before the campaign, is now valued at £22.5 million. He has been superb in attack as well as defense and is one of Southampton's best players in the Premier League season.

Livramento’s deal with the Saints involves a buy-back clause and Chelsea might cash in on the youngster who will provide much-needed reinforcements to their defense. However, this depends on the state of the financial restrictions the Blues have been impacted by.

#1 Luis Diaz: + £24.3 million

Luis Diaz may have only just arrived but he is already lighting up the Premier League. The Colombian signed for Liverpool in the January transfer window from Porto for a fee of around £38 million.

The 29-year-old’s market value has seen an impressive jump ever since signing for the Reds. Diaz, who was earlier valued at £16.2 million according to Transfermarkt, is now worth £40.50 million.

The Colombian has tormented defenders on the flank and created a plethora of chances for his teammates. With Sadio Mane seeing a dip in form and Mo Salah’s future being unclear, Diaz has been a timely addition to Liverpool’s squad.

Diaz has scored two goals in six league games for the Reds and is proving to be one of the best winter transfers this season.

