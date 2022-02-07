5 Premier League players who wear no.36

Premier League players are very particular about their choice of jersey number.

Jersey numbers were initially introduced for players to have distinct identities on the pitch for the ease of the referee.

It has developed into a much bigger marketing concept now with players feeling the urge to wear the more special numbers on their back.

On most occasions, footballers in the Premier League are assigned the numbers based on their roles.

Jersey number 36 is rare in the Premier League

Dele Alli is the latest man to have taken this number.

Had he not taken the number after his recent move to Everton, it would not have come to anyone's mind. But Alli isn't the only one, as four other names have also worn the number in the Premier League. These are all active players in the Premier League, and one of them even plays for a big club.

Let's find out who they are.

#5 Finley Stevens

Stevens is a young prospect (Image via Facebook/Brentford)

Finley Stevens is one of the many young talents on the books at Brentford. Stevens spent his youth days at Arsenal's academy but was acquired by Brentford at a young age. Brentford never disclosed the fee, but Stevens had a two-year deal with the option for a third. He was added to the B Team squad but was called up to the first team on the first day of the season.

Stevens has been on the periphery of the first team in the current season. He was named in the first-team squad for the first few matches but had to wait to make his debut. Steven's Premier League debut came against Southampton.

Finley Stevens 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (18 ans, latéral droit, droitier)

Découvert le 24/1/21 avec Brentford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Leicester à l'âge de 17 ans.

Formé à Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, en U21 gallois depuis mars 2021, actuellement à Brentford

5 matchs TCC joué la saison dernière

19 petites minutes cette saison EFL Cup Finley Stevens 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (18 ans, latéral droit, droitier)Découvert le 24/1/21 avec Brentford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Leicester à l'âge de 17 ans.Formé à Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, en U21 gallois depuis mars 2021, actuellement à Brentford5 matchs TCC joué la saison dernière19 petites minutes cette saison EFL Cup https://t.co/dF1dZhgCLT

Stevens is young and talented, but his game needs tinkering. He is also the captain of the Wales U-21 side and it will be interesting to see how he grows as a senior footballer in the future.

#4 Nathan Ferguson

Ferguson (left) will have to wait for his chances in the Premier League

Crystal Palace is becoming a stock pool of young talent as it has invested heavily in prospects. Nathan Ferguson started his career for West Bromwich Albion. He showed his ability in the Championship and quickly became a starter for his club.

Crystal Palace chased him through a couple of transfer windows before getting their man. He has been using sporadically, and an injury hasn't helped his case at all. Nathan's natural position is the left-back position, where he has been outdone by another young defender in the form of Tyriq Mitchell.

CPFC Transfers HQ



"Nathan has played a couple of games with the U23 – he's been training. He had a couple of steps back, but he will not be ready to start tomorrow," he said.



#CPFC Vieira believes that it is too early for Nathan Ferguson to start tomorrow’s FA Cup clash“Nathan has played a couple of games with the U23 – he’s been training. He had a couple of steps back, but he will not be ready to start tomorrow,” he said. Vieira believes that it is too early for Nathan Ferguson to start tomorrow’s FA Cup clash“Nathan has played a couple of games with the U23 – he’s been training. He had a couple of steps back, but he will not be ready to start tomorrow,” he said.#CPFC https://t.co/nmfjOXPFJS

Ferguson will have to wait for his chances. He can make it big, but the more important question is when to get his chances.

