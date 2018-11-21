5 Premier League players who need a loan move in January

Dominic Solanke could do with moving from Liverpool to get first-team football

With just 5 weeks of 2018 left, the 2018/19 season is almost at its halfway point, and with that in mind, the January transfer window is just around the corner. Big money moves in January are relatively rare, particularly in the Premier League, but loan moves for players who might not have been seeing much action since the summer tend to be more common.

The following 5 players have a lot to offer – but their current clubs for various reasons simply don’t seem to want to use them. Loan moves in January would be ideal for them to be able to kickstart their season, and hopefully, show their parent club what they’re missing.

Here are 5 Premier League players who could do with a loan in January.

#1 Dominic Solanke

Young England striker Solanke famously moved from Chelsea to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, feeling he’d have more of a chance at first-team football at Anfield, but that hasn’t quite panned out. Solanke was praised by Jurgen Klopp initially and then played 21 times for the Reds in the Premier League in 2017/18 – mostly from the bench – scoring 1 goal.

Unfortunately for Solanke, if he thought he’d be given more opportunities this season, he was sorely mistaken. Thus far in 2018/19, he hasn’t kicked a ball for Liverpool – not even in the Carabao Cup. It’s understandable that Solanke would be behind Liverpool’s deadly front trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order, but he also appears to have fallen back behind veteran Daniel Sturridge now too.

Current reports suggest Solanke may find opportunities in the New Year with Sturridge potentially looking at a suspension due to his FA misconduct charge surrounding betting, but even then, he’s probably going to be relying on an injury to one of the other three strikers for first-team football.

A loan might be more productive – particularly as his performances for England’s u21 side suggest he hasn’t lost his touch for goals; he’s scored 5 in his last 4 games for them this season. If he can’t get a move to another Premier League side, then perhaps an often-rumoured move to Rangers would work, where he’d hook up with former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

