5 Premier League sides that are underperforming this season (2021-22)

The Premier League has reached the halfway point of the season, and clubs now have a target set. While most clubs are heading in the right direction, some have found it hard to perform well.

Some have been unable to get going due to injuries and COVID-related issues. Meanwhile others have found it hard to play under new formations and tactics. Few sides have switched managers to try and make amends, while others have gone into the transfer market to add reinforcements.

Here are 5 Premier League sides that have been underperforming this season:

#5 - Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been struggling this season, with performance levels dropping. Leeds United do have a few players out injured, but the others just do not seem to be linking up well.

The Whites finished 9th last season after getting promoted from the Championship. They collected 58 points in total, but their playing style caught everyone's eye. There was a lot of talk about how long they will be able to sustain it.

Another issue for Leeds has been the lack of investment in the team, as they have just 19 first-team players – the least in the Premier League. They have a lot of talented U23 players at the club to fill the bench on matchday. However, they are unable to deliver on the pitch when required, just like the backups who play regularly with the top players out injured.

Raphinha has been carrying the team this season, scoring eight goals and making two assists. Without his heroics, they would not be sitting 15th right now.

#4 - Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira's appointment as Roy Hodgson's replacement caught a few eyeballs this summer. However, the Frenchman was decent at Nice after starting in MLS, and there was hope that he would be a good gamble for the club.

The main issue for Palace has been Vieira's insistence on playing out from the back.

While the players are doing a decent job, the amount of pressure put on by their opponents seems to be causing them far too many chances.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has been their best player this season, scoring seven goals and making four assists. Michael Olise has also now stepped in to show why Palace signed him, scoring three goals and making five assists.

Apart from the duo, only Odsonne Édouard and Will Hughes have shown any signs of doing well this season.

#3 - Everton

Everton have had a shock start to their plans for this season as Carlo Ancelotti resigned from his managerial post on June 1st. The Italian decided it was the right time to head back to Real Madrid as soon as they came calling.

The Toffees were expected to challenge for a place in the Europa League this next season but are yet to show any signs of finishing in the top half of the table.

Rafa Benitez has been sacked after a poor run where they have won just one of their last 14 games in the league - a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Everton have brought in Frank Lampard as their new manager and signed Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli on loan. The club will hope they can help them move above 16th position they find themselves in the league table currently.

#2 - Aston Villa

Dean Smith and co had a big task on hand after the sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City last summer for £100 million. But looking at the incomings at the club, it was expected that they would do way better than they were doing.

However, the club made a quick decision and sacked Smith after a poor run of form. They were 16th in the league table at that point and brought in Steven Gerrard, who has steadied the ship since.

The arrival of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne in January has added a much-needed booster to the squad. They have not stopped with the transfers just yet, with Robin Olsen coming in on loan from AS Roma. Calum Chambers has also joined them for free from Arsenal.

Villa are now 11th in the league table – the same position they finished last season – and are pushing up the table. Consistent performances could see them finishing in a Europe League or a Europa Conference League spot.

#1 - Manchester United

Manchester United fans had high hopes this season following the arrivals of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. They were touted as Premier League challengers.

However, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men failed to make an impact on the pitch and the Norwegian lost his job. Ralf Rangnick was roped in for the rest of the season as interim manager but the German has failed to make an instant impact.

On the table, the Red Devils sit fourth right now with 38 points from 22 matches. They are 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City already but the worry for them in the games in hand for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The two North London sides can easily move above the Red Devils if they win one of their games in hand and push them out of the top four. Manchester United have not made a signing in the January and are keeping faith in the squad they have at the club.

