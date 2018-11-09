5 Premier League signings who haven’t been good enough this season

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 942 // 09 Nov 2018, 07:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool spent well over £100 million in the summer transfer window

Premier League clubs spent over £1 billion on new players over the summer, with some world class talent moving to England.

We are now 11 games into the season, and it is clear to see how some of the new imports are having a positive impact on their sides. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all remain unbeaten in the league, and they are all playing some excellent football.

The two North London clubs, Tottenham and Arsenal, have also impressed in their opening games. On the other hand, Manchester United have flattered to deceive so far this season, and look like they could be in for a real fight to finish in the top four.

At the other end of the table, it has been a tough start to the campaign for both Cardiff City and Fulham, who have collected just five points in the opening few months. They are only marginally worse off than Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town, who have also won just one game so far this season.

We have seen a number of excellent signings so far this campaign. Jorginho looks to be fitting in well at Chelsea, Lucas Torreira is coming into his own at Arsenal, and Richarlison looks to be proving the doubters wrong at Everton.

However, there have been a few signings that haven’t really paid off so far this season. Here are five men who moved this summer who need to improve in the coming months.

#1 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)

Fulham have been awful defensively in the opening games of the season

Fulham spent big in the summer, becoming the first promoted side to spend £100 million in a summer transfer window. Anguissa was one of their more expensive signings, as they spent over £20 million to secure his signature from Marseille. The Cameroonian is someone who had built his reputation as a strong, tough tackling midfielder who operates just in front of the back four.

This hasn’t been the case at Fulham though, as Anguissa has been a part of a side that has conceded the most goals in the league, and in fact the most of any team in all of Europe’s top five leagues. The 22-year-old certainly hasn’t adapted to the Premier League, and has been a shadow of his usual self so far this season and has offered very little to his new side. He will need to massively improve over the next few months to help Fulham avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

1 / 5 NEXT