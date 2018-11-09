×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Premier League signings who haven’t been good enough this season

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
942   //    09 Nov 2018, 07:52 IST

Liverpool spent well over £100 million in the summer transfer window
Liverpool spent well over £100 million in the summer transfer window

Premier League clubs spent over £1 billion on new players over the summer, with some world class talent moving to England.

We are now 11 games into the season, and it is clear to see how some of the new imports are having a positive impact on their sides. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all remain unbeaten in the league, and they are all playing some excellent football.

The two North London clubs, Tottenham and Arsenal, have also impressed in their opening games. On the other hand, Manchester United have flattered to deceive so far this season, and look like they could be in for a real fight to finish in the top four.

At the other end of the table, it has been a tough start to the campaign for both Cardiff City and Fulham, who have collected just five points in the opening few months. They are only marginally worse off than Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town, who have also won just one game so far this season.

We have seen a number of excellent signings so far this campaign. Jorginho looks to be fitting in well at Chelsea, Lucas Torreira is coming into his own at Arsenal, and Richarlison looks to be proving the doubters wrong at Everton. 

However, there have been a few signings that haven’t really paid off so far this season. Here are five men who moved this summer who need to improve in the coming months.

#1 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)


Fulham have been awful defensively in the opening games of the season
Fulham have been awful defensively in the opening games of the season

Fulham spent big in the summer, becoming the first promoted side to spend £100 million in a summer transfer window. Anguissa was one of their more expensive signings, as they spent over £20 million to secure his signature from Marseille. The Cameroonian is someone who had built his reputation as a strong, tough tackling midfielder who operates just in front of the back four. 

This hasn’t been the case at Fulham though, as Anguissa has been a part of a side that has conceded the most goals in the league, and in fact the most of any team in all of Europe’s top five leagues. The 22-year-old certainly hasn’t adapted to the Premier League, and has been a shadow of his usual self so far this season and has offered very little to his new side. He will need to massively improve over the next few months to help Fulham avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Salomon Rondon Fabinho Premier League Teams
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
Premier League 2018-19: 10 Summer signings who have...
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 big-money Premier League transfers that failed to take off
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most expensive Premier League signings this summer
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 players who have exceeded...
RELATED STORY
10 fascinating facts about the 2008-09 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
3 fantastical scenarios which will make this Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Tomorrow LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Tomorrow CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us