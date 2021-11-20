5 Premier League stars with Ballon d'Or clauses

The 2021 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony is just a few months away, and we can't wait to find out the latest winner of football's highest individual accolade.

The 2020 edition of the award was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most would argue that Robert Lewandowski was robbed of his first Ballon d'Or accolade following a stellar 2020-21 campaign.

Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski are the favourites to bag this year's Ballon d'Or award. The likes of Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo are also in contention for the prestigious accolade.

Interestingly, many top players, especially in the Premier League, have Ballon d'Or clauses in their contracts. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcantara, who made a move to Anfield in 2020, has a Ballon d'Or clause in his contract.

Thiago Alcantara made a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2020 after spending seven glorious years in Germany.

The 30-year-old is arguably one of the most complete midfielders in modern football. He was expected to be one of the first names in Liverpool's team sheet. The Reds signed the midfielder for a cut-price £26 million deal, and it also contained several performance-related bonuses.

VBET News @VBETnews



[@pedrogva6] 🚨 Barcelona will begin talks over Thiago Alcantara to bring him back to Camp Nou. 🚨 Barcelona will begin talks over Thiago Alcantara to bring him back to Camp Nou.[@pedrogva6] https://t.co/Ge3odckQpp

Several reports have claimed that a meagre £5 million was paid by the Premier League club up front. The rest was paid after the completion of several clauses and conditions. One such clause says that Liverpool will be required to pay a bonus if The Reds win the Premier League and Champions League during the Spaniard's stay.

Alcantara's contract also includes a Ballon d'Or clause, which states that Liverpool are liable to pay a bonus fee if the Spaniard wins the prestigious accolade.

#4 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has a Ballon d'Or clause in his contract.

Anthony Martial made a move to the Premier League in the summer of 2015 for a £54 million transfer from AS Monaco. That made him the world's most expensive teenager at the time, and he remains so in Premier League history.

Manchester United paid the whopping transfer fee just two years after paying an initial €5 million to secure Martial's services. At the time, the Frenchman was regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football, and he enjoyed a stellar start to his United career.

In his debut appearance for The Red Devils, Martial scored a stunning solo goal against arch-rivals Liverpool in a Premier League game. However, he has failed to kick on from there, and has now become a bit-part player in Manchester United's set-up.

Martial, though, had a far higher ceiling, which is reflected in his 2015 transfer. Manchester United agreed to pay an extra £7.2million bonus if Martial goes on to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or accolade.

The Frenchman won the Golden Boy award in 2015, so the highest individual accolade was deemed to be the next step for Martial. On current form, though, that doesn't seem likely, though.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav