5 Premier League superstars FC Barcelona could sign this summer

A look at 5 exceptional talents the Catalans could lure away from the Premier League this summer.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 10:55 IST
3.50K

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Barcelona are in for serious transfer business

Catalan giants FC Barcelona had a brilliant campaign during the 2017-18 season, winning both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy.

Under the tutorship of Ernesto Valverde and the leadership of Lionel Messi, the Blaugrana shook off a slow start to the season and almost went unbeaten in the Spanish top flight.

Despite their incredible achievements at domestic level, Ernesto Valverde's men fell short in Europe, failing to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League for a third consecutive year.

The focus has now shifted, with the Catalans looking forward to regaining their European dominance next term.

After appointing club legend Eric Abidal as their new sporting director, the Blaugrana have started working hard in the transfer market. It is reported that the club wants to recruit a number of world-class players into the squad ahead of the next campaign.

Here we take a look at 5 Premier League superstars who can improve the quality in the squad next season.

#5 Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
The Blaugrana need an established centre-back

Following Javier Mascherano's departure in the winter, Barcelona signed Colombian youngster Yerry Mina to serve as a backup option to the aging Gerard Pique.

However the player has not really adapted to his new surroundings, making it a necessity for Barcelona to find an established defender to take up the role.

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld is a perfect option the Blaugrana can pursue this summer. The defender has proved his quality in the Premier League, producing a lot of rock-solid performances for Spurs last term.

It was reported that the Belgian International also wants a move away from Wembley due to Spurs' wage cap policy. This makes him a realistic target for the Blaugrana as they plan ahead of next campaign.

La Liga 2017-18 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Lionel Messi EPL Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
