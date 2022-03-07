5 Premier League youngsters who have gone under the radar

The Premier League is known for producing world-class talent on a regular basis.
Some of the league's best talents are young. Premier League sides often look to their academy players while trying to address gaps, resulting in countless opportunities being handed out every year.
The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (23), Phil Foden (21) and Bukayo Saka (20) are testament to the Premier League's raw young talent. These are players who were previously unknown and stepped up to the task when called upon.
Now considered integral to their respective sides, these youngsters add a breath of fresh air to the league with their exciting style of play.
Let's take a look at five Premier League youngsters who have gone under the radar.
#5. Ben Johnson - West Ham United
Ben Johnson has emerged as one of West Ham United's most promising talents.
The young Englishman has been with the Hammers since the tender age of seven. He now finds himself among the squad's most important young players. Having made his professional debut in 2018, Johnson has since made 32 Premier League appearances.
Johnson is a special talent without a doubt. He is capable of playing at left-back as well as at right-back and displays excellent passing and close control. He has more than stepped up in the absence of first-team player Vladimir Coufal due to injury. Johnson has emerged as an extremely dependable commodity.
Johnson won the award for West Ham's Young Player of the Year last year after making 14 league appearances. Still only 21, Johnson certainly has a bright future ahead of him.
#4. Luke Thomas - Leicester City
Luke Thomas has become a sensation among Leicester City fans.
The Englishman has been with the Foxes since 2008 and made his professional debut for the side in 2020. Primarily a left-back, Thomas began his career as the understudy for Ben Chilwell and Christian Fuchs.
Since the departure of both players, Thomas has been integrated into the first-team. He has since become a starter and has made 17 appearances for the club this season.
Thomas made 14 appearances for the club last year and has furthered his bid as Leicester's premier left-back this season. He displays several characteristics of a winger. Extremely dynamic off the ball, Thomas often finds himself in excellent positions to make accurate passes.
Thomas is also adept at handling his defensive duties and looks set to grow exponentially with time.
#3. Anthony Gordon - Everton
Anthony Gordon has come up the ranks and established himself as an Everton regular this season.
The Englishman has been with Everton for nearly a decade now. Making his professional debut in 2017, Gordon had a relatively quiet career prior to this season.
Gordon spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, making 11 appearances for the Championship club. He was integrated into Everton's first-team after returning from loan and has been extremely impressive this season.
Lining up as an attacking midfielder, Gordon has already made 21 Premier League appearances this season. He has adapted to regular league football almost immediately and has looked exceedingly reliable this season.
Gordon has scored three league goals for Everton this season, while also providing two assists. At just 21 years of age, Gordon certainly has a high ceiling in terms of potential.
#2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Leicester City
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a player who has gone under the radar this season.
Dewsbury-Hall grew up in England and joined the Leicester City academy in 2006. He signed his professional contract with the Foxes in 2017 and followed this up with a couple of loan moves to the Championship.
He spent the second half of the 2019-20 season with Blackpool and also moved to Luton Town last year on a season-long loan. He made 39 appearances for Luton Town and impressed Leicester City, who integrated him into the first-team shortly thereafter.
A midfielder by trade, Dewsbury-Hall is an excellent passer who reads the game very well. Since making his debut in August last year, Dewsbury-Hall has gone on to make a total of 16 Premier League appearances this season.
#1. Max Kilman - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Max Kilman has emerged as one of Wolves' most reliable defenders.
Kilman signed for Wolves in 2018 after representing a couple of sides in semi-professional leagues. His first two seasons with Wolves were relatively quiet, with Kilman only making a combined four appearances.
He got his first big break during the 2020-21 season, when he went on to make 18 league appearances. Primarily a centre-back, Kilman is also capable of playing as a left-back and as a left-winger.
Kilman's impressive performances last season have seen him become a first-team regular for Wolves this season. He has played in all 27 of Wolves' league matches so far and has been extremely consistent throughout.