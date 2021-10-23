5 most profitable transfers in the history of the Premier League

The Premier League is the hub for some of the world's best players. With the challenge it possesses for a player to grow, it has only helped in producing some world-class players.

Over the years, it has so happened that players who have shone in the Premier League have preferred to leave and join a different club. While it is disappointing for the clubs who made the players what they are, some of them have been smart enough to make some good money out of it.

Premier League clubs have received big money through transfer deals

Over time, the commercial importance of a player has only increased. With serious money involved in the game now, a huge chunk of it is shelled out in almost every transfer window. Premier League clubs have managed to make some huge profits in the process of selling their best players.

Here, we take a look at some of those star players who have helped their former clubs earn good money with their transfers. The list does not include the sale of homegrown players like Jack Grealish to Manchester City this summer.

Note: All values are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Harry Maguire (£65.97 million)

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Having started his career with Sheffield United, Harry Maguire was a regular starter for the Blades. He had his struggles as he fought his way up from League One to the Premier League.

He joined Hull City in 2014 after four years with Sheffield United. When the Tigers were relegated in 2017, Maguire joined Leicester City in a deal worth £12.33 million. He played every minute of the 2017-18 season, winning the club's Player of the Season award. This attracted interest from some top Premier League clubs and in the end it was Manchester United who ended up signing the English centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire have identical aerial duel stats in the Premier League since VVD made his Liverpool debut. 🤯

Maguire was signed by the Red Devils in a transfer deal worth £78.30 million, a world-record transfer fee for a defender. Since then, the former Leicester defender has been an integral part of Manchester United and is currently their captain. The deal involving the sale of Maguire saw Leicester City earn a profit of £65.97 million.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (£67.50 million)

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Words do not suffice the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese can do unimaginable things on the pitch and even at the age of 36, he's going strong.

Ronaldo started his career in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon and in 2003. He impressed the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, the then Manchester United manager. The Scottish manager wanted to sign the young Portuguese winger and was successful in doing that. The deal was worth £17.10 million back then for the 18-year-old Ronaldo.

At Manchester United, the Portuguese captain developed into one of the best footballers in the Premier League. His crazy dribbling skills, quick feet and amazing knack to score goals at regular intervals made him an unstoppable player at times. In the summer of 2009, Ronaldo expressed his desire to join Real Madrid.

📜 6 years ago today, Ronaldo overtook Raul as the all time top goal scorer ever in Real Madrid's history & it took him only 7 years to do so 😳:- His Real Madrid stats are unreal🏟️ Games - 438
⚽ Goals - 450
🎯 Assist - 131
🎩 Hatricks - 44
📊 G/90 - 1.03
📈 G+A/90 - 1.33

⚽ Goals - 450

🎯 Assist - 131

🎩 Hatricks - 44

📊 G/90 - 1.03

📈 G+A/90 - 1.33 📜 6 years ago today, Ronaldo overtook Raul as the all time top goal scorer ever in Real Madrid's history & it took him only 7 years to do so 😳:- His Real Madrid stats are unreal🏟️ Games - 438

⚽ Goals - 450

🎯 Assist - 131

🎩 Hatricks - 44

📊 G/90 - 1.03

📈 G+A/90 - 1.33

The move did take place as Los Blancos were very eager to sign the dynamic forward. In the process, they paid a handsome fee of £84.60 million, making it the most expensive transfer back then. It turned out to be one hell of a signing as Ronaldo won 15 trophies with the Spanish giants. Manchester United made a profit of £67.50 million with Ronaldo's departure.

Edited by Nived Zenith