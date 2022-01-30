5 most profitable transfers in the history of Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have over the years built a reputation for developing quality players. Sometimes it is from their academy itself or sometimes it has been by signing young players from other clubs and grooming them.

Many of those players have turned into world-class players. However, with the club's failure to win silverware, those footballers have opted to leave more often than not. It is a pity given the efforts Spurs have put into developing them.

Tottenham Hotspur are forced to sell more often

Harry Kane is a fine example of how players grow at Tottenham. But as has been the case with others, the player is frustrated with not winning trophies despite the best efforts.

That being said, Spurs have made enormous profits when the time has come to sell their best players. On that note, let's take a look at their most profitable transfers so far.

#5 Kieran Trippier

The Englishman is back in the Premier League having signed for Newcastle United in the January winter transfer window. Kieran Trippier was once a Tottenham Hotspur player when he joined them from Burnley for a fee of £4.41 million in 2015.

With his impressive and attacking game-play as a right-back, he was productive in helping Spurs qualify for the Champions League. He played 114 games for Spurs in all competitions. This attracted interest from elsewhere and it was Atletico Madrid who were leading the race to sign him.

Trippier was signed for a fee of £19.80 million by the Spanish side in 2019. He became Atletico's first English player in 95 years back then. The transfer helped Spurs make a profit of £15.39 million.

#4 Dimitar Berbatov

One of the Premier League's most elegant strikers has to be Dimitar Berbatov. The Bulgarian was signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2006 for a fee of £14.13 million.

Dimitar Berbatov, with his silky touches, close control and amazing finishing abilities, was very effective in front of goal. In 102 appearances for Spurs in all competitions, the right-footed striker scored 46 goals and assisted 24. Due to his impressive performances, he was targeted by Manchester United.

The Red Devils signed him for a fee of £34.20 million in 2008, helping Spurs make a profit of £20.07 million. Dimitar Berbatov went on to achieve a lot of success while playing for United.

