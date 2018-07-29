5 prolific Wingers Manchester United can sign for less than £50 million

Bale is all set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this season

Manchester United's search for a quality winger goes on. It started during the summer of 2017 as Manchester United chased Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, but failed in their pursuit.

Once again the search is underway this summer but they are no way close to a finding a solution. Though there are reports that Chelsea has accepted Manchester United's £66 million bid for Willian, nothing is certain in this transfer market until it is official.

Gareth Bale is all set to stay at Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus and Ivan Perisic's brilliant performances in the 2018 World Cup has put him beyond Manchester United's reach.

Though they have Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Antony Martial, and Juan Mata to play out wide, none of them are out-and-out wide players. They need a prolific winger to provide width in the final third.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the five prolific Wingers Manchester United can sign for less than £50 million.

#5 Angel Correa

Angel Correa in Atletico Madrid colors

Angel Correa is one of the exciting right-wingers in world football at the moment. Used mainly as a super-sub until the 2016/17 season, Correa has played more than 3000 minutes of football last season.

The Atletico Madrid star was exceptional for Diego Simeone during the 2017/18 campaign with nine goals and seven assists. Predominantly a right-winger, the 23-year-old possesses a low center of gravity and a great first touch.

Angel Correa is technically strong with exceptional pace and work rate. The Argentine international is valued at £21.60 million by transfermarkt and could prove to be a bargain for Manchester United in the current inflated transfer market.

He is only 23 and has already made 139 first-team appearances for Los Rojiblancos. He has all the potential to develop into one of the finest wingers in the world.

