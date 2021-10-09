5 promising Arsenal academy graduates who failed to fulfill their potential in the last decade

Over the years, Arsenal's academy has been a real quality source of supplying talent regularly to the first team. They have produced some standout stars at U18 and U21 levels. The Gunners are also known for integrating budding talent into the squad from an early age, inviting deserving candidates for first-team training.

This is a trend that particularly blew up at Arsenal after the arrival of Arsene Wenger, who was interested in nurturing youngsters and helping them reach their full potential.

Arsenal have honed some serious talent over the years

Arsenal's scouting system has actively spotted unique talent from various parts of Europe as well since the start of the century.

However, at times it becomes too difficult to live up to the expectations and match the demands of the game at the highest level. After all, for every Jack Wilshere, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe there are those who crumble under pressure or can't manage to break into the Arsenal first team.

Lauded for being ahead of their years, here are five Arsenal academy graduates of the last decade (2011-21) who eventually failed to justify their potential:

#5 Ben Sheaf

Arsenal v Manchester City: Premier League 2

Touted by Arsene Wenger as someone who was "always ahead of the game," Ben Sheaf is another one of those promising Arsenal graduates who failed to fulfill their potential. He is the most recent player to leave Arsenal among those who feature on this list.

Sheaf started with West Ham Academy but switched to Arsenal in 2014 and represented the Gunners at youth level in various competitions until 2017. Sheaf only ever made two appearances for the first team at Arsenal, one in the EFL Cup and the other in a Europa League game, both in 2017.

Cameron Cairns @CameronCairns87 Defensive duels per 90 minutes.Ben Sheaf really isn't a bad player x Defensive duels per 90 minutes.Ben Sheaf really isn't a bad player x https://t.co/cChaEZWED8

The Arsenal graduate was primarily a central midfielder who was praised for his ability to pick passes effortlessly and was usually tasked with protecting the back-line. He served in the north London outfit for seven years but was never really able to force his way into the first team plans.

As such, he was forced to go out on loan spells at Doncaster Rovers, Stevenage and Coventry City. In 2021, Sheaf bid his final goodbye to his parent club to join Coventry City on a permanent deal.

#4 Chuba Akpom

Arsenal v Norwich City - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Chuba Akpom had been an Arsenal man through and through since the age of six when he joined the academy. He was a prolific striker for the club at various youth levels and maintained his scoring record for the Gunners as he progressed through the academy ranks.

However, when it came to competing for a centre-forward spot in the first team, he had teammates who were senior and far superior in quality to compete with. Six consecutive years of loan spells starting in 2013 were all seen as opportunities for Akpom to convert and earn his right to stay at Arsenal.

However, the loan spells were really underwhelming on the striker's part, who did not show enough to impress the Championship sides. When Arsenal were convinced they were parting ways with the striker, no Championship side really showed any eagerness to take Akpom.

The Englishman only made a mere 12 appearances for the north London club at senior level and failed to find the back of the net. In 2018, he joined the Greek Super League side PAOK, and in two seasons scored 18 goals for them in 79 apperances.

In 2020 he joined English club Middlesborough, but couldn't make himself an integral part of the squad. He is currently back at PAOK, but on loan.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith