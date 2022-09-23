5 promising players who could make their international debut this month (September 2022)

The September 2022 international break is the final opportunity for managers to experiment with their squads before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in November. As a result, many coaches have chosen to hand out maiden call-ups to players who have shown promise in recent times.

The ultimate dream for most professional footballers is to represent their country. Most times, only the best players get a chance to wear the shirts of their national teams and this usually comes with great pride.

Players usually receive international call-ups based on their form, ability and the level of their performances at club level. However, some are also called up for their leadership and experience.

This international window has provided a platform for several players to impress and earn a place in their national team's playing XI for the first time in their career.

Without further ado, here is a list of five in-form players who could make their international debuts this month.

#5 Armel Bella-Kotchap | Germany

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has impressed this season and could make his international debut.

Southampton signed a potential world-beater over the summer in 20-year-old Armel Bella-Kotchap. The highly-rated central defender joined the club from VfL Bochum and has quickly become a regular for the Saints.

Bella-Kotchap made his professional debut in 2019 at Bochum before earning his big move to the Premier League just three years later. He has featured six times for the Saints in the Premier League this season, playing every single minute of those games. The youngster has shown maturity beyond his years to compete with some of the best players in the Premier League.

Bella-Kotchap was born to former Cameroon international Cyrille Bella, who made two appearances for the African nation. He has featured nine times for Germany's U-21 side, and has also made appearances for their U-20 and U-18 sides.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #SaintsFC



Smart deal for Southampton as he’s one of the best talents in his position and he’s already highly rated. Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap has been called up for Germany senior team for the first time.Smart deal for Southampton as he’s one of the best talents in his position and he’s already highly rated. Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap has been called up for Germany senior team for the first time. ⭐️🇩🇪 #SaintsFCSmart deal for Southampton as he’s one of the best talents in his position and he’s already highly rated. https://t.co/sLzguyBX0M

His call-up to the senior team by manager Hansi Flick for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches came as a surprise due to his youth and inexperience. The young defender will now look to leave a positive impression on Flick and try to find a spot in Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Raphael Onyedika | Nigeria

Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika (right) in action in the UEFA Champions League

Danish club FC Midjtylland are known for producing young talents in abundance and Raphael Onyedika is another to emerge from their famed academy. The Nigerian started his professional career with the club before moving to Club Brugge this season.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Onyedika impressed in Denmark, courting interest from Italian champions AC Milan before eventually moving to Belgium. The 21-year-old featured nine times for Midjtylland before switching to Brugge, where he has played five times. He has notably featured in both their UEFA Champions League matches this season.

Onyedika was first called up to Nigeria's senior team in June but was unable to join up with the side. This time, he will hope to make a lasting impression on his international manager Jose Peseiro after Wilfred Ndidi was forced to pull out of the squad with an injury.

Nigeria will face Algeria in an international friendly on September 27.

#3 Nico Williams | Spain

Nico Williams has endured a solid start to the 2022-23 season for Athletic Bilbao.

Shortly after Ghana secured qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there was a beeline of Ghanaian-eligible players to join the Black Stars. Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams was one of those who made the switch.

However, his younger brother Nico Williams chose not to do so and has been rewarded with his first Spain call-up.

Nico is a winger who rose through the ranks at Bilbao just like his older brother. The youngster has two goals and an assist to his name for his club in six La Liga appearances this season and is one of the hottest prospects in the league. The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the club in 2021 and has not looked back since then.

With the kind of quality Spain has in attack, Williams will have his work cut out to earn a regular starting spot with the national team. He previously featured for the Spanish U-18, U-19 and U-21 sides before earning a first senior team call-up.

#2 Alban Lafont | France

Alban Lafont has impressed for ACF Fiorentina in recent times.

In football, it is impossible to accurately predict the trajectory a player's career will take.

Goalkeeper Alban Lafont broke out as a teenager around the same time as Paris Saint-Germain and Italy star Gianluigi Donnarumma. At the time of his debut, Lafont was the youngest goalkeeper to make an appearance in Ligue 1.

The Frenchman made his professional bow in 2015 aged only 16 years and 310 days old playing for Toulouse. He was regarded as the next big thing in France but saw his career stagnate slightly.

Lafont has bounced around several clubs, including Fiorentina and FC Nantes since leaving Toulouse in 2018. The 23-year-old joined Nantes permanently in 2021 after spending two years on loan at the club. He has played 11 times for the the team in all competitions this season.

Lafont has played international football for France at the U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels in the past. He was called up to the senior team as a late replacement for Les Bleus skipper and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who picked up an injury in training.

#1 Ivan Toney | England

Ivan Toney has played a massive part in Brentford's fantastic return to the top-flight.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is the oldest player on this list and has been extremely impressive since his arrival in the Premier League. His displays for Thomas Frank's side fully warranted a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England team.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Bees since their promotion to the English top flight in 2021.

Toney first appeared in the top-flight in 2015 with Newcastle United but had to go back down several levels before emerging as a force to be reckoned with. After putting up some excellent numbers for Peterborough United, the striker scored 31 goals for Brentford in the 2020-21 season. His contributions helped them secure promotion from the EFL Championship.

Toney followed it up with 12 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season and has scored five goals in seven league appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Interestingly, the Brentford forward has never played international football at any level for England. Toney was rumored to be on the verge of completing a switch to the Jamaican national team last year before he denied those reports.

The striker will hope to make his debut for the Three Lions in the ongoing international break. Should he impress, Toney could very well secure a berth in England's squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far