5 promoted clubs around Europe who will surprise us this season

Five new teams promoted to the top flight in Europe to keep an eye on this season.

by Nathan Staples Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 18:12 IST

Every season without fail, people predict that promoted sides will go back down

The classic excuses of they won’t make the leap, they can’t compete financially or they were even lucky to get there means that in some eyes, they have no chance.

But more often than not, we see at least one new club in each league across Europe do something a little special. Whether that’s avoiding relegation on a shoe-string budget, their positive football turning into strong results in a good league or even challenging for the European spots.

While it might be tough to predict that final point, whatever feats should come their way in 2017/18, here are five teams that will open your eyes this season.

#5 Strasbourg

A fairy-tale of a resurrected giant, Strasbourg are finally back in the big time. Two successive promotions from the National to Ligue 1 see the former six-time league winners look to re-establish themselves among the French elite.

They secured the services of Thierry Laurey last season, who almost kept tiny Gazelec Ajaccio in the division two years ago, before going on a little spending spree. Jonas Martin has great Ligue 1 experience, Idriss Saadi should bring them goals and Bingourou Kamara is highly rated by teams in Europe.

That potent mix, combined with a positive style and a chairman wanting to build for a future in the top flight, should see them do just that. They are not here to simply make up the numbers or even scrap for survival, Strasbourg are here to compete.