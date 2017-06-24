5 proposed changes to football laws we DON'T want to see

Some of the Int'l Football Association Board's proposals seem ridiculous but there's one we approve

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 00:46 IST

The proposed changes would not have allowed Sir Alex Ferguson to point at his watch

As with any other sport, football has seen a number of changes to its laws over the years to ensure that the game remains an entertaining spectacle. For example, the introduction of the offside rule forced teams to come up with innovative tactics to get past the defensive line while backpasses could no longer be handled by the goalkeeper, thus ensuring that there was no virtual safety net for defenders under pressure.

Recently, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) considered new proposals to change or tweak a few laws to improve the game. On the face of it, some changes seem to have been welcomed while others have been looked at with utter disgust. The new changes were outlined in a document titled Play Fair!

We look at five proposed law changes we do not want to see at any cost.

1) 60-minute clock with Effective Playing Time instead of a 90-minute game

Say goodbye to stoppage time? Please, no!

For those not familiar with Effective Playing Time (EPT), other sports use a clock that is stopped whenever play is stopped for various reasons. This ensures that the match is played for exactly the number of minutes stipulated without any time being wasted.

“Many people are very frustrated that a typical 90-minute match has fewer than 60 minutes of effective playing time i.e. when the ball is in play.” – IFAB

On the plus side, it may have benefits such as doing away with time-wasting players, such as those who roll around on the pitch asking for the physio to come on when they’re leading 1-0 in the dying minutes of the game. Sounds good right?

Wrong!

This is probably the worst idea because of multiple disadvantages. And I’ll explain with the help of a sport that does use it – basketball. This concept works in basketball because it has been the norm for decades. The clock is stopped for substitutions, fouls etc. While it treats us to game-clinching buzzer-beaters, it will not work in football.

IFAB want the clock stopped for substitutions as well

The basketball court is roughly the quarter the size of a football pitch. And EPT essentially transforms a 48-minute game (i.e. four 12-minute quarters) into a two-hour game, sometimes even more. The last thing we want is for football games to spill over the two-hour mark (including the 15-minute interval between halves and stoppage time).

If the same was done for football, imagine how much time would be wasted for substitutions, throw-ins and fouls as players got back into position for the restart. On a basketball court, it’s simple as all players play both offense and defence and need only a few seconds to get from one end of the court to the other. It’s not the case on a football pitch.

Besides, why get rid of stoppage-time drama? There would be no time added on at all if EPT was used!