5 Questionable Ballon d'Or contenders in 2018

The best player in last year's Premier League

Earlier this week, the 30 man list for 2018's Ballon d'Or was released. The list contained most of the usual suspects, however, we did see a few surprising names on the list. Here we will discuss the players who have made the list due to reputation and team success, rather than individual performances.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Salah has been a shadow of his former self since the UEFA Champions League final

Back in May, Salah looked on course to be in contention for 2018's Ballon d'Or. Since sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League final, Salah's form has plummeted and the Egyptian's place in the Liverpool team is now in question.

The 26-year-old also failed to win any silverware in the last 12 months, which makes his reason for inclusion even more questionable.

Salah was among the stand out players of the 2017/18 Premier League season, however, it is worth noting that his performances split over two calendar years. When looking at 2018 alone, Salah has only performed well for four out of 10 months.

The Ballon d'Or criteria state that only performances from the current year are taken into account, and based on his 2018 form, Salah should not be on the shortlist.

#4 Hugo Lloris

Lloris has committed a number of high-profile errors over the last 12 months

During the last 12 months, Hugo Lloris has probably endured his worst form for Tottenham since signing back in 2012. He remains a fantastic shot-stopper, however, the frequency of his mistakes has increased dramatically during 2018.

The 31-year-old highlighted his current tendency to make mistakes when he gifted Croatia a goal during the World Cup final. Ultimately Lloris' inclusion on the list is due to the fact that he captained France to World Cup Glory in Russia.

