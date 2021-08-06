5 Real Madrid players who can fill in for Toni Kroos

Since signing from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, Toni Kroos has been one of the cornerstones for Real Madrid. He has featured in almost all the important fixtures, helping Real Madrid by dictating play and providing inch-perfect passes. Unfortunately, Real Madrid will not be able to count on their midfield maestro for their opening round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures.

As confirmed by Toni Kroos and Real Madrid, the 2014 World Cup winner has been diagnosed with pubalgia - a sports-induced hernia. He is set to take some time off to treat the injury. At best, the player will miss at least a month of football. In case of surgery, he could miss up to 12 weeks. Given how important a role Kroos plays, Real Madrid are in desperate need of a capable replacement.

Today, we will take a look at five possible stop-gaps for the time being - players who can fill in for Toni Kroos and possibly add a unique flair to the Real Madrid midfield and attack.

#5 Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid vs Melilla - Copa del Rey - Fourth Round

When Real Madrid went all out for the Real Betis midfielder in the summer of 2017, most Madridistas expected the Spaniard to play a starring role in the seasons to come. He got the chance to show his quality, of course, but only a couple of sub-par performances were enough to get him shipped off to Arsenal, on loan.

After spending two seasons in north London, Ceballos is desperate to make a mark in the Spanish capital. But he will be hoping for some favors from newly-appointed coach Carlo Ancelotti. With Toni Kroos out for the first few game weeks of the season, Ceballos could get the chance to impress the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

Unfortunately, Ceballos himself has suffered an ankle injury at the Tokyo Olympics and it could take a while for him to return to full fitness. Hopefully, he will brush it off and take his place alongside Luka Modric on the Real Madrid team sheet.

#4 Marcelo

Real Madrid v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Deploying veteran Real Madrid captain Marcelo as a left-sided midfielder could pop up as a viable option for Carlo Ancelotti, especially if he wishes to keep the opposition guessing. The adventurous Brazilian would also not mind getting an advanced role, as his attacking qualities continue to outweigh his defensive contributions.

The legendary left-back is not a natural in the middle of the park. However, against teams that like to sit deep and invite pressure, Real Madrid could certainly benefit from Marcelo’s inviting crosses and quick one-twos with his teammates.

Real Madrid will have to switch up their system to bring the unlikely Toni Kroos replacement into the fold. If the system clicks, one way or the other, opponents will certainly be caught off guard. They will then have to spend valuable resources trying to neutralize the Brazilian threat.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar