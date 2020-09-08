Real Madrid won their 34th La Liga title in the 2019-20 season and will be looking to kick on in the same vein in the upcoming season. Despite winning the La Liga title, it was clear that there is a lot of room for improvement for the Blancos.

There were some standout performers in their squad but their title-winning campaign benefitted greatly from Barcelona's terrible run of form after the Covid break. However, going into the 2020-21 season, the Real Madrid side does have a lot of promise.

They have some quality youngsters and experienced campaigners in their setup who will be raring to make the most of their opportunities as the Blancos look to assert their dominance in Spain once again. Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 Real Madrid players who could surprise you this season.

#5 Federico Valverde

Fede Valverde in action

The 22-year-old Uruguayan international is one of the brightest midfield prospects in Europe right now. Zinedine Zidane used Valverde quite frequently last season and he will surely grow to be even more of an important cog of the system this season.

Valverde works seamlessly in Zizou's preferred 4-3-3 formation and is excellent at bombing through the centre of the park and is one of the best young box-to-box midfielders in the world right now. He is just as good at joining attacks with key passes and making runs into the box as he is at getting back and helping out the Real Madrid defence.

He will definitely be one of the surprise packages next season. Zidane will surely turn to him a lot next season and has already lavished praised on the youngster.

"He's a modern footballer who's always looking to pass forward and always wants the ball. The ground he covers across the pitch is impressive, in both attack and defence. He's playing well and I'm pleased for him. He's playing because he deserves it,"

#4 Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo

Real Madrid have a wealth of young talent. The 19-year-old Rodrygo Silva de Goes is one of the most talented youngsters on their payroll currently. After joining from Santos for €50 million last summer, he has teased his abundant quality in bits and parts and is expected to give us the full reel in the 2020-21 season.

Rodrygo scored a perfect hattrick in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray and was one of the Blancos' best players in Europe's elite competition. From five appearances in the Champions League, he scored four goals and racked up three assists.

Perhaps the most reassuring thing about the Brazilian in his debut season was his consistency. Rodrygo has also showcased great tactical intelligence and work ethic in addition to his obvious technical proficiency. He is a neat passer of the ball and can also whip in killer crosses from the right wing.

While Zizou will need to figure out where Rodrygo will play next season with Vinicius and Eden Hazard already competing over a starting spot on the left side, it will be foolish to leave out Rodrygo much as he had the highest goals per 90 minutes average across all competitions for Real Madrid last season, playing largely from the right.

