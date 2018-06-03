Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 Real Madrid players to watch out for in Russia

These Real Madrid's players form will be crucial for their respective National Teams.

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 10:21 IST
2.55K

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
National Teams must be hoping that Real Madrid players bring their form to the World Cup

Real Madrid once again won the Champions League and their key players have turned up for them in crucial matches.

Again, this season, they have had many controversial decisions go their way, but it cannot be discounted that so many of their players performed exceptionally well.

With the good form of so many of their players, they must be hoping to take it to the World Cup with them. The World Cup is a special occasion for every football player as it comes after every four years and the players want to play week in, week out to for their clubs so that they get a chance to represent their national teams.

Real Madrid players are no exception to it; when a player plays for Real Madrid it can be guaranteed that he is likely to be a regular for his country as well, because only the best manage to play for the Los Blancos week in and week out.

With the World Cup around the horizon and many Real Madrid players participating, we look at Top 5 Real Madrid players to watch out for in the World Cup.

#5 Luka Modric (Croatia)

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Luka Modric is equally efficient in attack as well as defense

Luka Modric, Real Madrid's little magician is probably the best central midfielder in the world right now and his performances in the Champions League are a proof of it.

The former Tottenham midfielder is one of the most hardworking members of this Real Madrid team.

Not only does he contributes in attack, he is equally efficient in attack as well. Despite all his attributes, many consider him to be underrated. The Croatian is the engine of this Real Madrid team.

At the age of 32, this is likely to be his last World Cup, though Croatia are not contenders for the World Cup, but with other players that they have got and him in midfield they are capable of causing an upset.

